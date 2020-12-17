How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: stream all-new episode 6 from anywhere

In the second part of a two-hour crossover event with spin-off series Station 19, Grey's Anatomy season 17 airs its mid-season finale on Thursday, December 17. The brief episode 6 description tells us that "No Time for Despair" sees Grey Sloan Memorial reaching surge capacity as the Covid outbreak continues to intensify - and the team contemplates one of its riskiest, most controversial surgeries ever. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online and stream episode 6 wherever you are in the world right now.

Spoiler alert: Plot information and other details regarding Grey's Anatomy season 17 lies below. - if you're not fully up to speed with the show, you can scroll down for spoiler-free details of how to watch Grey's Anatomy online.

In the teaser for this week's new Grey's Anatomy episode, we also get a glimpse at Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) waking up from the coma-like condition she's been in for much of the season. This will be a huge relief for fans of the show, even if her dream sequences brought much-loved characters like Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) back to life.

Watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 6 Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC with episode 6 set for December 17 at 9pm ET/PT, or 8pm CT. Full TV and streaming details are below - and wherever you are, you can watch the show just like you would at home with the aid of a good VPN.

But while the returns of McDreamy and George were some brilliantly crafted fan candy, the main storyline of Grey's Anatomy season 17 remains very much of this world. The season premiere was dedicated to frontline healthcare workers, and throughout the current run, we've seen the staff at Grey Sloan struggle to cope with the Covid crisis on all fronts, from PPE shortages to the mental toll inflicted by the pandemic on those who confront it on a daily basis.

Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 6 marks the mid-season or winter finale of the show, with the next instalment of the hit medical drama not due until March 2021. So soak it all up while you can and get ready for some final twists and turns before it goes on hiatus. Read on for full details of how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online and stream all-new episode 6 today - catch the Grey's Anatomy 2020 mid-season finale wherever you with the help of our guide.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online from outside your country

For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when the latest Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode lands, you’ll be unable to watch the Covid-19-related drama due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from abroad

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 free online: stream episode 6 in the US

Those with a cable subscription can switch over to ABC tonight (Thursday, December 17) at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) and watch as Grey’s Anatomy season 17, episode 6 dumps a final emotional payload before the show goes into hibernation for a few months. But, if you’re not around when an episode airs, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day and available to watch free of charge. Just enter your cable provider details and start streaming. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 without cable



Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value replacement for cable, with Fubo's entry-level plan comprising over 100 channels for $59.99 a month - after you take advantage of its 1-week free trial, of course - an offer than essentially means you can watch the latest Grey's Anatomy episodes free, including the mid-season finale! Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 17 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 6: stream mid-season finale online in Canada

Canadians can expect a rush of endorphins in tandem with their American neighbors down south. Canadian channel CTV is broadcasting all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes most Thursday nights - including the episode 6 mid-season finale on Thursday, December 17. The network will add episodes to its on-demand platform once they’ve aired, and if you have a cable provider, they’ll be available to watch for free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Those with CTV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter. t’s a versatile piece of software, and means you never miss a single explosive episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online in the UK?

There’s been no indication yet as to when British audiences might expect to see the latest season of Grey’s. There’s usually a significant wait, however, between the US and UK premieres. For example, season 16 debuted in America in September 2019, yet only became available in the UK in April 2020, a whole six months later. Precedence suggests it will cross the Atlantic eventually. When it does, it’ll probably land on one of Sky's channels and therefore be added to Sky’s on-demand platform Now TV, and made available to watch as part of its £9.99 Entertainment Pass - which offers a FREE 1-week trial. Until then, Brits can enjoy season 1 to 15 of Grey’s Anatomy via Amazon Prime Video. It offers an impressive 30-day free trial, after which you’ll pay £7.99 to keep access to their vast streaming library and member benefits. If you’re a Canadian fan of Shonda Rhimes acclaimed medical drama stuck in Blighty, or an American abroad, don’t despair. As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution, and so stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online in Australia?

As tragic as some of this series’ storylines, Australians might have a long wait until discovering how Meredith, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and the rest of the gang at Grey Sloan are impacted by Covid-19. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven, then, as this is where all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. Until that happy day, Aussie fans might console themselves by binge-watching all past episodes. Stan has the bulk of the series, offering seasons 1-14 from AUS$10 a month for their Basic plan. Meanwhile, seasons 15 and 16 remain on 7plus – and, as long as you register to the service, they're completely free to watch! And it's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Grey's season 17 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.