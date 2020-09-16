How to watch Friends online: stream every season of the classic TV show from anywhere

Imagine what it would be like to have never seen Friends before. To have Ugly Naked Guy, Smelly Cat and "Seven! Seven! SEVEN!" mean nothing to you. We may not be able to rewind the clock back to September 22, 1994, but we'll happily encourage you to watch all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom all over again. Read on for details on how to watch Friends online from anywhere - there's 236 episodes to binge on, which would take you just over five days from start to finish, if you're up for a challenge!

Friends cheat sheet Fans in the UK can get their friends hit on Netflix, which infamously had to drop the series in the US at the turn of the year. It's on the new streaming platform HBO Max now, and viewing details for Friends fans in Canada and Australia are detailed further down the page. If you're abroad right now, you can download a good VPN to stream Friends online from anywhere.

"It's about sex, love, relationships, careers, a time in your life when everything is possible. And it's about friendship because when you're single and in the city, your friends are your family."

That's Marta Kauffmann and David Crane's original pitch for a show that was initially titled 'Insomnia Cafe'. That became 'Friends Like Us', then 'Six of One', and finally 'Friends'. Fortunately, the duo were much more proficient at script-writing than they were with titles, because those names sound about as bad as Rachel's "traditional" English trifle.

Speaking of Rachel, the character was originally supposed to be played by Courteney Cox, who ended up being cast as Monica instead. A romantic storyline between Cox and David Schwimmer? Yuck! Matt LeBlanc, or Joey as he'll always be known, was also very nearly not a part of the show - his audition being deemed a dud, but original broadcaster NBC stepping in to push him on to the cast.

Central Perk was close to being ditched for a diner...a regular slot for a police officer called Pat was dropped at the last minute...and that Ross-and-Rachel love story running through the show was supposed to revolve around Joey and Monica instead!

Kauffmann and Crane didn't quite manage to swerve all missteps - we're looking at you, season 8 love story - but the formula they struck made Friends an instant hit, and one of the greatest shows of all time. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Friends online from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch Friends online from outside your country

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, international travel restrictions have loosened and work and leisure trips abroad are increasingly likely. So, if you’re on holiday and just want your Friends fix, chances are regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming it through your regular service.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch Friends, as well as movies, TV shows and sport live and on-demand no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address, overcoming geo-blocks and allowing you to stream your favourite content from anywhere.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

How to watch Friends online in the US

All 10 seasons and 236 episodes of Friends are available to stream on HBO Max. If its $14.99 per month price tag seems a little steep, you may be tempted by its latest promotion: a $11.99 per month subscription fixed for 12 months (offer valid between now and September 25). Alternatively, you can take advantage of the seven-day FREE trial, but in either instance you can cancel at any time without any fuss. Existing subscribers to HBO Now or HBO cable might be eligible for HBO Max free of charge and not know it yet. Check here if you think that applies to you. HBO Max is jam-packed full of content: over 10,000 hours of programming, old and new HBO shows like The Wire and Lovecraft Country, and an all-you-can-eat entertainment buffet courtesy of WarnerMedia. As previously mentioned, if you’re out of the country right now and want to binge some Friends, downloading a VPN will mean you can watch it wherever you are.

How to watch Friends online in the UK

Friends fans based in the UK can binge every episode on Netflix. If you're not already a Netflix subscriber, prices range from £5.99 per month for the basic package, which lets you stream in SD on one device, to £11.99 for the premium service that offers 4K quality on up to four devices. And if you're not in the UK but looking to get your usual Friends fix, you can grab a VPN to stream it just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Friends online in Canada

Netflix is also the place to go to for Canadian fans of Friends, with all 10 seasons and 236 episodes available on the streaming service. Plans range from CA$9.99 (SD, one device) to CA$16.99 (4K, four devices) per month, with a CA$13.99 plan (HD, two devices) straddling the basic and premium packages. And if you're not in Canada right now but jonesing for a hit of Friends, you can grab a VPN to stream it just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Friends online in Australia today

Friends fans Down Under can stream away on Binge, Foxtel’s latest foray into the world of VoD streaming, which is packed wgreat content. Binge's entry-level package is only AUS$10 a month, which provides one stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though, and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. Binge only launched in July, which might account for its generous 14-day FREE trial! Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. If you're not in Oz right now but still want to stream Friends, simply download a VPN to tune in online from anywhere.