How to watch France vs Spain and live stream Nations League final from anywhere

UEFA Nations League naysayers need only have watched the midweek semi-finals to see just how seriously the players are taking this tournament, Spain blitzing hosts and Euros champions Italy, and France coming back from the brink to beat Belgium in a five-goal belter. It's time for a new champion to be crowned, so read on to find out how to watch France vs Spain online and get a Nations League final live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Strangely enough, France are probably relieved to be facing La Roja rather than wily Italy, and Spain's somewhat lightweight central defenders may be happier up against Les Bleus' starry but erratic front trio instead of Romelu Lukaku.

In other words, this is a game that both sides will feel they should win.

Kylian Mbappé was the driving force as France overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit against Belgium, Karim Benzema and Theo Hernández scoring either side of the PSG man to complete the job.

But France looked vulnerable on the break throughout, and though Luis Enrique prefers to dominate possession, in Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo they have a pair of nippy forwards capable of bursting through and a man who can serve up opportunities in a silver platter in Mikel Oyarzabal.

This should be a cracker, so follow our guide to get a France vs Spain live stream and watch the UEFA Nations League final online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch France vs Spain from outside your country

How to watch France vs Spain: live stream Nations League final in the UK

France vs Spain is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels. The Nations League final is set to kick-off at 7.45pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 7.30pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch France vs Spain on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their domestic coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Nations League final: live stream France vs Spain online in US without cable

Tonight's France vs Spain UEFA Nations League final is being shown on ESPN2 as well as Spanish language stations TUDN and Univision. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch France vs Spain FREE without cable If you haven't already got them as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes at least one of the channels, and great-value Sling TV makes for one of the best options. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

France vs Spain live stream: how to watch UEFA Nations League final online in Canada

While no traditional Canadian sports broadcaster is showing this huge match, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to France vs Spain, with coverage of the Nations League final starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT, ahead of a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT kick-off.

How to watch France vs Spain: live stream Nations League final in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show the UEFA Nations League final live in Australia, but be warned that France vs Spain kicks off at 5.45am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch France vs Spain: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing France vs Spain in New Zealand, with the match set to begin at 7.45am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

