How to watch Fox News live stream: get the latest 2021 breaking news online anywhere

While 2021 may still be in its infancy, it's already managed to pile in plenty of newsworthy moments and political drama. As was the case last year, it's never been more important to be able to access the news coverage you trust, whatever that may be, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Fox News live stream and catch all the latest breaking news from one of America's most popular news outlets wherever you are in the world right now.

Founded by Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1996 as a more right-wing, Republican-friendly alternative to outlets such as CNN, it's since grown to become the top cable channel by ratings (viewership) and spawned a number of international offshoots.

It's particularly well-known for its commentators and personalities, with the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Katie Pavlich among the big names to either host their own shows or regularly contribute to the network.

But as well as being famous for its soundbites, Fox News can be relied on to get your the biggest breaking news stories fast - the benefits of being one of the country's biggest channels.

So when you want to tune in to the news to see what's going on both in the US and abroad, it's important you're able to do so in a quick and convenient manner. Read on as we explain how to watch a Fox News live stream - including how to get Fox News without cable and watch Fox News if you find yourself outside the country.

How to watch Fox News live stream from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred live US news channel may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch a Fox News live stream online from anywhere.

By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Fox News live stream 2021: how to watch Fox News online in the US

Fox News is the go-to channel for many Americans when it comes to politics and it offers 24/7 coverage, with its regular shows and programming interspersed with breaking news updates as appropriate. Expect non-stop action from the channel whenever you tune in thanks its spirited line-up of news anchors and commentators. If you've got Fox News as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Just head to the Fox News website, log in with your credentials, and stream away. If you don't have cable, then you'll be pleased to know it's also available through great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Fox News comes as part of Sling's $30 a month Blue bundle, and right now you can take advantage of a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial to get you up-to-speed with all the latest news without paying a penny.

