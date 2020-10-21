How to watch final Presidential Debate 2020: time and live stream online from anywhere

Election day is fast approaching in the US but before November 3, we’ll get to see President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage one last time to debate the major issues of the 2020 Election. Keep reading to find out exactly how you can watch the final Presidential Debate from anywhere in the world, together with the times you need to tune in.

Presidential Debate time and date The final Presidential Debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, October 22. The debate begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (2am BST, midday AEDT) and will run for 90 minutes in total with no commercial breaks. Full live streaming and TV channel details are below - including free coverage options - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

The last Presidential Debate will be held at Belmont University In Nashville, Tennessee. Unlike the first debate which had around 90 people in the audience, this time the audience will be much smaller to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. While attendees were supposed to wear a mask last time around, at the final debate any audience member not wearing a mask will be thrown out.

Another welcome change is the fact microphones will be muted at the start of each of the six segments of the debate. Trump and Biden will both be given two uninterrupted minutes to answer an initial question on each topic during which time their opponent’s microphone will be muted to avoid the chaos of the first debate. Once both candidates have answered, their microphones will be unmuted for discussion on the topic at hand.

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will be the moderator for the final Presidential Debate and despite what was previously believed, she won’t have the ability to cut the candidates’ microphones herself.

As for the topics of the final Presidential Debate picked by Welker and approved by the Commission on Presidential debates, Trump and Biden will both be questioned on fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or are still undecided, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the final Presidential Debate online or on TV from wherever you are in the world tonight.

Stream more Presidential drama: watch The Comey Report online

Watch the Presidential Debate: time and channels in the US

Thursday’s final Presidential Debate 2020 will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. It’ll be 90 minutes long and divided into six 15-minute segments with no commercial debates. The debate will wrap up at 10.30 pm ET / 7.30pm PT and most channels will have post-debate analysis. While the debate will end relatively early, expect to be up late watching all of the wall-to-wall coverage.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription or even an indoor antenna, you’ll be able to watch the final Presidential Debate on TV as all of the major news networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-Span will show it. If you’d rather stream the debate online, you’re in luck as CBS News will show the full event on its YouTube channel.

While the debate itself will be broadcast live as it happens, you’ll also be able to tune in to see each network’s commentary and score once it’s over.

Better yet, if you can't access a TV to watch tonight's final Presidential Date, or have cut the cord, there are ways to watch the live stream online. We’ve listed a few of our favorite options below to make things easier for you.

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. FuboTV $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

$64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to watch this year’s presidential debates including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

(Image credit: C-SPAN)

How to watch the Trump-Biden debate in Canada for free

If you live in Canada and want to watch the final US Presidential Debate, you can do so on CBC. The network will show the debate at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on its CBC News Network channel.

Watch the Trump-Biden debate in the UK for free

UK viewers will be able to watch the final US Presidential Debate on BBC and on its iPlayer site and apps. The network’s coverage of the debate will begin at 1.30am early Friday morning so you’ll likely need to keep some coffee handy.

You'll also find the debate featured on other rolling news stations, as well as online on most major newspapers' websites. And of course there will be plenty of highlights (or lowlights) and videos doing the rounds on Friday morning.

Get a Trump-Biden debate stream in Australia

If you live in Australia, you’ll be able to watch the final US Presidential Debate on free-to-air SBS beginning at midday AEDT on Friday. If you happen to miss the debate, you can watch it online via SBS On Demand for free but you will need to create an account to do so.

How to watch the debate online from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching the final Presidential Debate may be difficult as some viewing options could be geo-blocked. Especially if you'd like to see your home country's coverage.

Thankfully there’s an easy fix that will let you watch the last Presidential Debate online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN , you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to stream the broadcast from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the very best. It works with lots of devices (including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles etc) and offers super fast connections across its many servers. ExpressVPN also scores high thanks to its security, sheer ease-of-use and brilliant 24/7 support - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. And remember that a VPN is pretty versatile, with more uses than just watching TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days