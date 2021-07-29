How to watch Field Athletics at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

The field athletics events return to the traditional championship format at the 2020 Olympics, after the controversial 'final three' format was introduced to the Diamond League this year. This page details how you can watch live streams of all the field athletics action from the 2020 Olympics.

Despite the men’s pole vault having a stand out favorite in Armand Duplantis, the young Swede faces stiff competition from a stacked field of previous Olympic and world champions. Namely Thiago Braz da Silva, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie. The women’s equivalent also features some pole vault royalty in Anzhelika Sidorova, Katerina Stefanidi, Sandi Morris and Holly Bradshaw. But with no clear fave, it will be a battle for those top spots.

The absence of the reigning Olympic champion, Tianna Bartoletta, has left the women's long jump wide open. Reigning outdoor world champion, Malaika Mihambo, has been finding form recently, with reigning indoor world champ, Ivana Španović, hot on her heels after making a strong comeback from injury. These women may have to jump over 7m if they want to secure any medal, let alone the gold.

In the men's throws, shot put favourite Ryan Crouser and javelin favorite Johannes Vetter, could make history in their respective events. Crouser is already the world record holder at shot, and Vetter is the only man to throw the javelin over 90m this year - so both events look set for some seriously special performances.

And that's just the start of it! Keep reading to find out how to watch every jump and throw of the field athletics at the 2020 Olympics. We've put all of the key dates and Olympic live streams in one place so that you don’t miss a thing.

- Men's high jump final: Sunday, 1 August 7.10pm JST / 11.10am BST / 6.10am ET

- Women's triple jump final: Sunday, 1 August 8.15pm JST / 12.15pm BST / 7.15am ET

- Men’s pole vault final: Tuesday, 3 August 7.20pm JST / 11.20am BST / 6.20am ET

- Women’s pole vault final: Thursday, 5 August 7.20pm JST / 11.20am BST / 6.20am ET

- Men's long jump final: Monday, 2 August 10.20am JST / 2.20am BST / 9.20pm ET

- Women’s long jump final: Tuesday, 3 August 12.20pm JST / 4.20am BST / 11pm ET

- Women's shot put final: Sunday, 1 August 10.35am JST / 2.35am BST / 9.35pm ET

- Men’s shot put final: Thursday, 5 August 11.05am JST / 3.05am BST / 10.05pm ET

- Men’s javelin final: Saturday, 7 August 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET

For all the key times and events, the official Olympics site has them all listed in one place.

Free Olympics field athletics live stream

Highlights of the 2020 Olympics will be available for free on the online Olympics Channel but this may not satisfying your streaming needs as it's largely just highlights.

For more in-depth coverage you'll need to look to your domestic broadcasters. In the UK the BBC coverage is free and athletics action will be pretty extensive, with the added benefit of the BBC iPlayer to catch up on those event that are hard to watch because of the time difference.

Australia (Channel 7 and 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and Germany (ARD and ZDF) have a similar set up, with free live streams available. Below you can find more information about global Olympics viewing.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

The Olympics are the largest global sporting event so you should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (paid or free) in whatever country you are in. But sometimes you might find you cannot access your usual coverage because there is a geo-block whilst you are out of the country, or because the site has been blocked by your place of education or employment.

Fear not, this hurdle is easily overcome. All you need to do is download and install a VPN, which tricks your device into thinking it is in a completely different country. A VPN can be downloaded on any device, from a phone to a smart TV, allowing you to watch your usual coverage safely, from wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

After extensive trialling of all the top VPNs, we agreed that ExpressVPN was the best option out there. The ease-of-use makes this VPN perfect for first time users and its speed will ensure you keep up with all of the high pace action at the 2020 Olympics. Once the Olympics is over you can use the VPN to stream films, TV shows and other sporting events through the impressive number of streaming services that ExpressVPN is compatible with.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

FREE Olympics field athletics live stream in the UK

For those in the UK it's as easy as tuning in to the BBC to watch hours of field athletics coverage from the 2020 Olympics. The free coverage will be across BBC 1, BBC 2 and online at the BBC iPlayer site and app. So if you don't want to be stuck inside this summer, you can watch all of the action on the go with this on demand service (as well as games consoles, smart TVs, streaming devices, etc). To guarantee non-stop field athletics coverage look to Discovery. They have the majority of the rights to this year's Olympic coverage so you can watch more extensive Olympic coverage on the Eurosport Player. This comes at a small cost of £6.99 a month or £29.99 for the year. To make sure this coverage is for you, make use of the 3-day free trial that is currently available. On holiday during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? No need to panic - UK residents can watch these providers by downloading and installing a VPN to mimic being back on home turf.

How to watch Olympics field athletics in the US with and without cable

In America, NBC has the rights to the 2020 Olympic coverage, for which you will need a cable subscription. So if you already have a cable set up, this is the service for you. If you find yourself without cable, NBC's streaming service Peacock is a decent, cheap alternative. And it's particularly great news, as Peacock has confirmed that it will show all the major field action for free on the service! Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire Tv Sticks. Watch Olympics field athletics without cable Sling TV is a streaming service that can offer you more than NBC if you have more streaming needs to satisfy. NBCSN comes as part of a $35 a month Sling Blue package but you can usually find a good deal on this. For example, you can get your first month for only $10 at the time of writing this. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99.

How to watch Olympics field athletics in Canada

Canada's broadcasters are splitting the coverage of Tokyo 2020 amongst them, so it's worth checking your local listing to find who is showing the field athletics. Sportsnet, TSN, CBC and TLN are the ones you are looking out for. All but the latter of these have standalone streaming service packages, so take a look at those as well. If you're watching from north of the border then broadcaster CBC has an extensive range of live Olympic action free to watch on its website. This coverage is also available on an app, which lets you watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and many other devices. If you're abroad and still want to watch the coverage, remember you can use a VPN to access your local broadcaster.

How to live stream field athletics at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Any Aussies can watch Channel 7 and its online 7Plus steaming service from a range of devices for free Olympics coverage. The online option of 7Plus gives you the freedom of watching on any device, from a laptop, tablet or smartphone. And from what we've seen so far, it's coverage is really thorough - you basically have the choice of watching whatever live event you want. Not Down Under? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic field athletics in New Zealand

The Kiwis among us can watch free Olympics coverage thanks to broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. Some of you may prefer the Sky Sport coverage, which comes at a cost of $19.99 a week.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

This huge global sporting event can be watched in almost every corner of the world - although some broadcasters are free and others require a subscription, you will find one that works for you.

For a more extensive list of broadcasters that are covering the 2020 Olympics, take a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all the world's Olympic Games channels.