How to watch England vs Pakistan T20: live stream free online and from anywhere

With The Hundred just around the corner, we're in key T20 territory in the British Isles right now. And like the upcoming domestic cricket competition, you can watch England vs Pakistan today on free-to-air television and live stream online. With this guide we'll explain how, including a way to see it if you happen to be abroad this weekend.

You have to say that the ODI series between England and Pakistan that preceded the current T20 trio was a bit of a weird one. After a Covid-induced panic ahead of the first game, England effectively fielded a second string XI (albeit with the mighty Ben Stokes at the helm).

And yet they still came out as 3-0 victors. The third and final game was the best of the trilogy, with the home side chasing down 331 with two overs remaining. If nothing else, Pakistan can at least take some positives from captain Babar Azam's magnificent 150-odd knock.

And in the first game of this series on Friday night at Trent Bridge, Azam continued that fine form with a knock that propelled the visitors to a massive 232 in their twenty overs and a win by 31 runs.

To see if the hosts can bounce back today at Headingly, you can follow our guide for all the details you need to find a 2021 England vs Pakistan T20 cricket live stream and watch all the action from the ODI cricket series online from anywhere - including those crucial free options.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan T20 cricket online in the UK for FREE

We're beginning to get used to this! Following Channel 4's coverage of England in India and ahead of The Hundred next week, the second T20 international between England and Pakistan will be completely free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. With a start time set for 2.30pm, the coverage commences at 1.50pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blocks - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Pakistan cricket from outside your country

In Pakistan, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

FREE T20 cricket live stream info in Pakistan

It looks like England vs Pakistan is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch the ODI series without paying a penny. Play starts at 6.30pm PKT for the second game. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

England vs Pakistan live stream in US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch the England vs Pakistan T20 live in North America on its Xtra channel (Sri Lanka vs India is on the regular station). Play starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - for only $10 for your first month.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan T20 cricket FREE in Australia