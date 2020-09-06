How to watch England vs Australia: live stream today's T20 cricket and for free

Weekends were made for cricket and this Sunday we've got great news for fans of the sport, as the second T20 match of England's limited-overs series against Australia is being shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs Australia live stream today - and how to do so for free.

England vs Australia live stream Today's England vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match starts at 2.15pm BST / 11.15pm AEST and is being aired by the BBC in the UK, meaning it's absolutely FREE to watch on TV and the broadcaster's slick iPlayer service. Brits abroad can to ensure they get the cricket coverage they want by grabbing a good VPN - our no. 1 pick, ExpressVPN, currently offers a 30-day money back guarantee - while those in Australia also have a great option in the form of a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial



England vs Australia is always a big deal in cricket, no matter what the format - but this series is particularly juicy as it represents the the Aussies' first dance back on the international stage following this year's global sporting shutdown. They haven't lost a competitive T20 match in some two years - though their last defeat would obviously have had to come against England.

The tourists will no doubt be confident of preserving that streak in Southampton today and have a starting XI more than capable of rising to the challenge. Among other world-class players, skipper Aaron Finch has the talents of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh to call on.

England aren't exactly slouches in limited-overs cricket, either - they're the reigning World Cup champions, after all. Following an exciting 1-1 series draw against Pakistan in which they experiment with some new line-ups, they're now rearming their white ball arsenal to full-strength with Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all available today.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Australia for today and live stream the T20 cricket from anywhere in the world. Plus details of those free watching options.

How to watch a free England vs Australia live stream in the UK today

Typically, Sky Sports enjoys the bulk of live broadcast rights to cricket in the UK and this series is no exception. However, fans are in for a real treat today as the second England vs Australia T20 match is also available on free-to-air TV courtesy of the BBC. The Beeb is providing coverage of this Sunday's game from 1.50pm BST on BBC One - and it'll also be available to stream for free through iPlayer. For anyone who's not totally familiar with the service, iPlayer offers a great user experience and is an absolutely dawdle to set-up. Registering is 100% free and only requires a working email address and valid UK postcode (such as SW1X 7XL for Harrods). You should also be in possession of a valid TV license. Brits abroad needn't miss out on iPlayer access, either - you can watch all the same matches and shows you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. Read on as we explain how this clever bit of software works and why it could be your new best friend.



How to watch England vs Australia T20 cricket from outside your country

Fans of white ball cricket in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the US can read on for details of how to watch all this 2nd T20i match between England vs Australia. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a dodgy feed you found on the less salubrious corners of the internet.

England vs Australia live stream: how to watch cricket online for free in Australia today

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs Australia coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE 14-day TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. The second match of this T20 series is scheduled to start at 11.15pm AEST on Sunday night.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 series: get a cricket live stream in the US

For white ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at around 9.15am ET/6.15am for this Sunday's second game.

How to live stream England vs Australia T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this T20 international series. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL when that starts in September.