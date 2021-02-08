How to watch Earwig and the Witch: stream full new Studio Ghibli movie online today

10-year-old Earwig was left at St Morwald's orphanage as a baby... and she loves it there. The very last thing Earwig wants is to be adopted, but one day an odd couple comes knocking, and she's taken away to be a workhorse for Bella Yaga, a selfish witch who's struggling with her spells, and the demonic Mandrake, who must never be disturbed. Read on as we explain how you can watch Earwig and the Witch online and stream the new Studio Ghibli film on HBO Max today.

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online Release date: February 5, 2021 (US-only) Director: Goro Miyazaki Cast: Taylor Paige Henderson, Vanessa Marshall, Richard E. Grant, Dan Stevens, Kacey Musgraves Run time: 82 minutes Rating: PG Stream now: subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 (US-only)

How is she supposed to escape such powerful clutches? Earwig is smarter than her captors realize, and she has some hidden talents up her sleeve - talents she may have inherited from her mysterious mother.

"A hole left by a witch can only be filled by a witch," warns The Mandrake, as Earwig, with a little help from Thomas the talking cat, begins to plot her revenge and piece together the events that led to her winding up at the orphanage.

Based on the children's book by Diana Wynne Jones, who also wrote the materials that the brilliant, bonkers Howl's Moving Castle was based on, Earwig and the Witch is Studio Ghibli's first ever 3D CG animated release, something that's generated a surprising amount of controversy.

But though it may look a little different, Earwig is a true Studio Ghibli hero, a pocket-sized bundle of mischief with an inspirational spirit of determination. Here's how to watch Earwig and the Witch online and stream the latest from the iconic Japanese outfit wherever you are right now,

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online in the US exclusively with HBO Max

Earwig and the Witch lands on streaming service HBO Max on Friday, February 5 - just two days after the film premieres at select theaters in the US. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month and gets you one of the most premium content libraries in the world, including top-drawer HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession, as well as curated titles from Turner Classic Movies, and picks from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. It’s also the exclusive home of all seasons of Friends and the entire Studio Ghibli back catalog. HBO Max will also be the temporary home of the entire Warner Bros. 2021 film roster, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla Vs Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, and The Matrix 4. It's compatible with iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and laptops and PCs.

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online in Canada today

As in the US, Earwig and the Witch hit Canadian theaters on February 3, and you’ll be able to purchase it from Cineplex from February 12.

Those in the UK wanting to catch Studio Ghibli's first 3D CGI animated film will have to wait a little bit longer, with Earwig and the Witch set to be released in Blighty later this year. We anticipate that with the pandemic ongoing, it will arrive as a PVOD release on a familiar platform sometime this Spring.

The cinema experience is once again viable in Australia, and Earwig and the Witch is being shown at theatres Down Under from February 4. We also expect it to become available to rent and buy soon, via the likes of Amazon Prime Video or Microsoft Store. Watch this space!