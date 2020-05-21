How to watch Downton Abbey online: watch every episode from anywhere

TV phenomenon Downton Abbey spanned six seasons, numerous specials, and a 2019 movie: enchanting audiences worldwide with its sumptuous re-creation of early 20th century England and the interpersonal affairs of the aristocratic Crawley family and their household staff. It’s well-crafted comfort television, and you can watch Downton Abbey online wherever you’re streaming from.

Downton Abbey Cheat Sheet Downton Abbey first graced screens in 2010. Attracting a devoted following, it ran for six seasons before concluding in early 2016. A film followed three years later, reuniting fans with the Crawley family where the TV series had left off.

Created and co-written by Julian Fellowes, the series focused on the Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between the years 1912 and 1926, with each season depicting momentous historical events and their repercussions for the Crawley Household: including the outbreak of World War 1, the Spanish Influenza pandemic, and the Irish War of Independence.

Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern head up the cast as the Earl and Countess of Grantham respectively, who, only having three daughters, are desperate for a male heir to inherit Downton. Distant cousin Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) becomes next in line to the estate, developing a tentative romantic relationship with the Earl’s daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery), while Maggie Smith delights as the haughty Dowager Countess – always poised with a witty putdown or a withering look. An extensive roster of domestic staff keeps Downton’s home fires burning, which includes Lady’s maid Miss O’Brien, footman Thomas Barrow, new valet Mr Bates, and the Earl’s butler Carson.

So, Anglophiles assemble for one of the most critically acclaimed English-language TV shows of the 21st century. Brew that tea and butter those scones as we detail how to watch Downton Abbey online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Downton Abbey online from outside your home country

If you find yourself outside your normal country of residence and try to access your usual streaming service, the chances are geo-blocking restrictions will prevent that - leaving you unable to watch Downton Abbey online.

Luckily, the solution is simple. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to watch Downton Abbey online no matter where you are. This invaluable bit of software alters your IP address so that you can watch all your favorite shows live or on demand, just as if you were back at home lounging on the sofa.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. As well as being quick, hassle-free, and simple to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of tech – Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, to name only a few. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and click connect.

How to watch Downton Abbey online in the US for FREE

You won’t need your footman or butler to help you stream Downton Abbey as Amazon Prime Video have made it so easy. All 52 episodes are available to stream as part of its 30-day free trial. Avid fans should be able to devour the series in no time, but if not, you’ll pay $12.99 for access each month (or $119 annually). It’s a good deal, as Prime has a vast library of films and TV shows and great perks like next-day delivery. There’s also the option to watch the series via PBS online, although you can only get access by purchasing the Thirteen Passport for a minimum donation of $5. This payment will recur each month unless you notify them of your wish to cancel. If you’d rather download Downton Abbey for repeat viewings, then you can buy the entire series from Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu and Apple iTunes. Episodes are $1.99 on Fandango Now, with seasons ranging from $10 to $14. You can pay more for HDX quality on Vudu, while Abbey afficionados who’d like to buy all six seasons can do so through Apple iTunes for $84.99 total.

How to watch Downton Abbey for free online in the UK

Over in the UK, spiritual home of the Downton Abbey estate, Brits have a few options by which to stream the series. Amazon Prime Video is a great option with its generous 30-day free trial, but after this the monthly cost is £7.99 a month or £79 annually. Alternatively, BritBox – an ad-free platform dedicated to the best in British television – offers their own 30-day trial, whose monthly fee is a paltry £5.99 thereafter. New subscribers to Now TV can select the Entertainment Pass and enjoy 7-days of Downton at no charge. Once the trial has elapsed, however, it’s £8.99 a month, but worth it for their choice selection of TV shows e.g. Westworld, Parks and Recreation, Boardwalk Empire, etc. If you’re looking to buy Downton Abbey outright, then all seasons are available on Apple iTunes, from £7 for Season 1 to £18.99 at most. Over on Sky Store all seasons are £11.99 each, and in delectable HD too. Englishmen (or women) in New York (or wherever), note that if you can’t access your UK-based streaming service, then a VPN will enable you to watch Downton Abbey online while away from home.

How to watch Downton Abbey online in Canada for free

Again, Amazon Prime Video is disseminating the Crawley family saga. While most of Canada are entitled to a month free trial, Québécois residents get two for the price of one: paying the monthly fee of CDN$7.99 for two months access. By extension, French-speaking residents might want to stream Downton Abbey through the iciTouTV service. Want to own the show? You can digitally download all 6 seasons from Apple iTunes, with prices ranging between CDN$14.99 and CDN$19.99. If you’ve found yourself out of the country – unlikely right now but not impossible – then remember that ExpressVPN will allow you to watch Downton Abbey from your usual streaming service.

How to watch Downton Abbey online for free in Australia

Amazon Prime Video is the only company streaming Downton Abbey Down Under. You can view this British drama as part of its 30-day free trial , after which you’ll charged A$6.99 a month. You can cancel your subscription at any time, too. Should you require the show’s household romances and rivalries on tap, then all 6 seasons are available to buy: from A$17.99 to A$22.49 through Google Play , or from A$9.99 to A$19.99 via Apple iTunes .

How to watch Downton Abbey the film online from anywhere

If the conclusion of the series left you bereaved, then the recent movie will have proved a welcome balm. Released in the US on September 20 2019, the film reunited us with the Crawley family a few years after the events of Season 6. It’s 1927 and King George V and his wife Mary descend on Downton Abbey during a tour of Yorkshire. The household draws together for this momentous event: coming to blows with royal aides, foiling an assassination attempt, and falling in love.

Read below to see where to watch the Downton Abbey movie online, depending on your location:

USA – HBO Go with a cable subscription; HBO Now or Amazon Prime Video

UK – There are no streaming options, but you can purchase the film from Amazon Video , Chili , or Apple iTunes .

Australia – Foxtel Now or Amazon Prime Video , both of which offer free trials.

Canada – Crave . Trial Crave with the Movies + HBO add-on for 30-days free , which will let you view the Downton Abbey movie and more. Thereafter this subscription costs CDN$19.98 a month (plus tax).