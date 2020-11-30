How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong 2020 with BTS online from anywhere today

If you're not already in the festive spirit, the star-studded Disney Holiday Singalong is here to help you see out November and usher in the holliest, jolliest season of the year. The TV special will be a 60-minute celebration of some of the best Christmas songs from both the charts of yesteryear and the festive films we all know and love, and you can croon, whisper or screech along to your heart's content. Here's how to stream this singalong special, no matter where in the world you are.

Watch the Disney Holiday Singalong online The Disney Holiday Singalong will be broadcast on ABC on Monday, November 30 at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and don't forget that you can tune in to your home coverage even if you're abroad - all you need to give thanks for is the help of a good VPN.

Disney's pulled out all the stops for tonight's singalong, which features performances from a selection of huge artists, including the legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who's set to belt out the best rendition of "Silent Night" you've ever heard.

Some of the other star names include the biggest boy band on the planet, BTS, the brilliant Pink, Katy Perry and the man who only ever comes out at Christmas, Michael Bublé.

Ryan Seacrest is your host, and Disney's own a cappella group, DCappella, will be on caroling duties throughout. Best of all, it doesn't matter if you remember the words or not, as the show will feature animated on-screen lyrics to give you a helpful nudge in the right direction - if you need it.

Read on as we explain all the ways you can watch the Disney Holiday Singalong 2020 online and stream the entire show from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong online

ABC is airing the Disney Holiday Singalong at 8pm ET/PT / 7pm CT, and anyone with the channel as part of their cable package need only head over to the ABC website to watch the holiday special online. Alternatively, those of you without cable can access the festivities by using an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many and varied options, we'd recommend FuboTV if you'd like to tune in to tonight's Disney Holiday Singalong. It's a great value replacement for cable, offering over 100 channels for the comparatively low price of just $59.99 a month. Best of all, it's got a FREE 1-week trial that means you can watch the Disney Holiday Singalong without dropping a dime!. Not in the US? Remember you can access all the same streaming services and content you would at home just by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong online from abroad

If you find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service you'd normally use to tune in to ABC isn't available or you can't get YouTube up and running for whatever reason, don't worry.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong 2020 no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Use a VPN to watch TV from anywhere in the world

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

(Image credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Disney Holiday Singalong 2020: BTS and all this year's performances