How to watch Deadliest Catch online: stream season 17 from anywhere

Get ready to ride a host of tense waves with the crab fishing crews of Alaska, by following our guide to watch Deadliest Catch online in 2021 and stream every season 17 episode of the hit reality show... wherever you are in the world right now.

Pulling in over 50 Emmy nominations and 16 wins, the show has been following commercial fishermen aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons for over 16 years now.

Watch Deadliest Catch season 17 online When: Tuesday nights Time: 8pm ET/PT, 7PM CT Live stream: Discovery Plus Watch anywhere: tune in now with a good VPN

Commonly regarded as one of the world's most dangerous professions, the new season of the show up's the ante even further, by throwing a worldwide pandemic into the mix for the crews.

Filmed this past winter, returning captains include Jake Anderson, Keith Colburn, Sig Hansen, Josh Harris and “Wild” Bill Wichrowski.

The new series sees the fishermen having to adapt to changes enforced by Covid-19, while also contending with the regular perils of massive waves and savage storms.

Will the fishermen hit their quotas for the in-demand crustaceans, or will Covid-19 hit their hauls? Keep reading as we detail how to watch Deadliest Catch 2021 online and stream every new season 17 episode live from anywhere today.

How to watch Deadliest Catch online: stream every season 17 episode FREE in the US

The new season of Deadliest Catch premieres with a two-hour special on Tuesday, April 20 at 8 ET / PT on Discovery with new episodes aired at the same day and time each week. However, Discovery now has its very own online streaming platform platform called Discovery+ where episode one of the new season was available in advance of it airing on linear TV, and subscribers will get access to new episodes a full week before they go out on the regular Discovery TV channel. Discovery+ has two tiers to choose from: $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 per month without ads. The service offfers programming from Discovery’s networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. This therefore gives you access to a treasure trove of documentaries and reality shows, from 90 Day Fiance to Guy Fieri’sDiners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Alternatively, you can get Discovery without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the better options offering Discovery as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch Deadliest Catch online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of Deadliest Catch from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like Deadliest Catch – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the high seas drama that the new series has to offer.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch Deadliest Catch in Canada

With Discovery Plus not yet currently available in Canada, the only way to watch Deadliest Catch Season 17 is currently through Discovery Canada via a regular cable provider like Bell or Rodgers.. The new season will also be shown a little bit behind the US, meaning that new episodes will go out each Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT, starting from April 27 with the two-hour season-opening episode. Out of the country when Deadliest Catch airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Watch Deadliest Catch online in the UK

The new series of Deadliest Catch begins airing on Discovery in the UK on Wednesday April 21, with a double helping of the first two episodes of the new series at 2am BST in the morning. If you're not that desperate enough to forego sleep to watch at that time, the opening episode will be aired once more later on at 9pm BST on Wednesday evening. Discovery can be accessed via Virgin cable and Sky satellite subscriptions, with the latter also having access to season's 10 through to 16 available to watch on demand via Sky Q and the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky customer , Now TV is another bet for watching Deadliest Catch on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Entertainment Pass the one you want. Alternatively, Discovery Plus has recently launched in the UK and carries all shows from the network's UK’s pay-TV and free-to-air brands including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and Discovery History as well as its free-to-air channels Quest, Really, Quest Red, HGTV, Food Network and DMAX. Initially be available on Sky, Sky Q customers can get their hands on a free subscription for the next 12 months. If you're not a Sky customer Discovery Plus costs £4.99 a month or £29.99 a year for a limited period (the standard price is £49.99). The service is also offering a 14-day free trial is available to viewers in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Can you watch The Deadliest Catch Season 17 online in Australia?