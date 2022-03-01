Audio player loading…

A space western that aired 24 years ago, Cowboy Bebop is a classic of the anime world that is still well worth the watch to this day, especially if you're looking to see the original before watching Netflix's recent live-action remake. Read on to see how to watch Cowboy Bebop online from anywhere with a Funimation free trial.

Watch Cowboy Bebop online Air dates: 1998-1998 Total seasons: 1 Creators: Hajime Yatate, Bandai Visual, Sunrise Stream: Watch Cowboy Bebop with a Funimation FREE trial (US, Australia, New Zealand) | Netflix (UK, CA) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Cowboy Bebop is certainly a unique anime. It's short with just one season and 26 episodes, features an experimental jazz soundtrack throughout and takes inspiration from the style of old westerns.

Despite being a dark and broody show, Cowboy Bebop features a loveable cast - Spike, Jet, Edward and Faye. A group of bounty hunters with conflicting personalities and no money, they clash as they go on different bounty missions, taking on some unique enemies.

Whether it's the style of the show, the characters or the high-energy soundtrack, Cowboy Bebop has become a beloved anime. And, if you're left wanting more by the end, you can simply move on over to Netflix for an additional season in live action.

Below we've broken down everything you need to know to watch Cowboy Bebop online through Funimation. There is also options on other streaming platforms and, ways to watch the show even if you're out of the country.

Can I watch Cowboy Bebop on Netflix?

For those looking to watch Cowboy Bebop online, if you're in the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Belgium and France, the 1980s anime is available to stream through your Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for US Netflix. Netflix costs from £5.99/CA$9.99 a month for its Basic plan, and is home to a number of anime shows and movies, including the place to watch Studio Ghibli films outside of the US. Out of the country and want to watch Your Name through with your Netflix account? Use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were back home.

How to watch Cowboy Bebop from abroad

If you're a Funimation subscriber trying to watch Cowboy Bebop while away in another country, you may find that the content is blocked. This is due to geo-restrictions but luckily there is an easy fix.

If you download a VPN, you will be able to watch Cowboy Bebop online from anywhere in the world. This is because a VPN changes your IP address, allowing you to make it appear like you're back home.

Here's everything you need to know to get set up with a VPN:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Cowboy Bebop online

You can watch the entirety of this space western over on Funimation if you're in the US, Australia or New Zealand, all 26 episodes are available to watch with a dub or subtitles. Funimation houses over 600 different anime titles, offering 15,000+ hours of both subbed and English Dubbed content. It can be accessed from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. The Funimation cost and choice of plans vary depending on the region that you're in. Customers in the US can choose between three plans (Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra) from $5.99 a month. International markets have the choice of just one plan where they can pay AU$7.95 / NZ$7.95 a month. Annual plans are available, too. No matter where you are, though, new Funimation subscribers can benefit from a 14-day FREE trial.

While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Cowboy Bebop online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.

Where else can I watch Cowboy Bebop online?

Because there is only one season, there is a couple of places you can watch Cowboy Bebop in its entirety. As well as Netflix in certain regions, you can also watch the show on Hulu if you are in the US.

