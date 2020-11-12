How to watch Chicago PD season 8 online: stream every new 2020 episode from anywhere

Detective Sergeant Hank Voight and the team are back with what promises to be the heaviest-ever hitting season of this One Chicago franchise cop show - read on to find out how you can watch Chicago PD online and stream every new season 8 episode, no matter where you are right now.

Watch Chicago PD season 8 online Chicago PD season 8 premieres on Wednesday November 11 as part of NBC's Chicago One triple-header. Coming on after new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, Chicago PD will air at 10pm ET/PT each Wednesday. NBC can be readily watched without cable a number of ways - detailed below - and you can ensure you have access to your favourite wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

Warning: spoilers for previous seasons and episodes may exist below. Scroll down for a spoiler-free guide to watching Chicago PD season 8 in countries all around the world.

As ever, the crime drama spin-off from Chicago Fire, focuses on the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and the Intelligence Unit that combats major offences in the Windy City. The new season looks to be offering more of a reflection of current events, however.

Episode 1 of the new series picks up after George Floyd's death and acknowledges the protests against police brutality and racism that followed across the US in the spring and summer) ,and how the debate on police reform directly impacts the team.

The opening episode is also set to tie up season 7's finale, which saw Detective Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) informing Internal Affairs that a fellow cop and an innocent man wound up dead due to racial profiling by the officer.

Voight, meanwhile appears to be having a personal crisis amid doubts that he is cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent. Follow our guide below to watch Chicago PD season 8 online.

How to watch Chicago PD online: stream season 8 online in the US for FREE

Those with a cable subscriptions can catch Chicago PD season 8 on NBC from 10pm ET/PT every Wednesday. You can also stream the show online via NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, which is free to sign up for and offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch Chicago PD online. Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you prefer watching Superstore on Peacock without ads, then you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Other cord-cutting options that will net you access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $30 a month, or the more expensive, more fully featured fuboTV from $59.99 - though both offer free trials so you can see if they're right for you.

How to watch Chicago PD season 8 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Chicago PD season 8 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago PD from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 8 online from anywhere

How to watch Chicago PD: stream season 8 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of Chicago PD should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT (the channel will also be showing new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire earlier in the evening). Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Chicago PD online in the UK

While Sky Witness and 5USA both show Chicago PD in the UK, there's no currently confirmed release for season 8 of the show in Blighty. However, the good news is that streamers can watch Chicago PD seasons 1-7 in their entirety via Now TV and its Entertainment Pass option. This normally costs £9.99 a month, but you can check it out a FREE Now TV 7-day trial first to see if it's right for you. In addition, anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago PD season 8 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Chicago PD in Australia

As with the UK, there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed broadcaster for season 9 Down Under. However, you'll find two complete seasons of Chicago PD in the library of streaming service Binge, which offers a 100% FREE trial, while Amazon Prime subscribers get four seasons of the show included in their membership - and anyone can buy or rent season 5. - Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days