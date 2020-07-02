How to watch Canada's Drag Race online: stream the new show from anywhere

Canada - start your engines! This much-anticipated incarnation of the Drag Race franchise roars into view tonight, with 12 “Queens of the North” batting it out for the moniker of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar…oh, and a cash prize of $100,000 doolahs! You won’t want to miss this sick’ning new series - and you don’t have to, as we explain how to watch Canada’s Drag Race online from anywhere.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 cheat sheet The Season 1 premiere of Canada’s Drag Race airs at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday, July 2 through streaming platform Crave. An hour-long episode will drop at the same time every week, with 10 episodes in total. If you’re not based in Canada, read below for suitable viewing options (for example, it's absolutely FREE to watch in the UK thanks to the BBC.)

This latest spin-off is going to be fierce and fresh. For a start, there’s the completely revamped line-up of judges: actor and LGBTQ+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, supermodel Stacey McKenzie, and RuPaul Season 11’s Brook Lynn Hytes, who’ll be the first ex-contestant to bag a judging slot. But, although the mischievous Ru is conspicuously absent, she’ll be popping up via Rumail at least to set the weekly challenges.

Among the contestants desperate to hear “shantay, you stay” are Bahamian queen Anastarzia Anaquway, the cheekily named Juice Boxx, ‘Two Spirit’ contestant Ilona Verley, the Guyanese Priyanka, Scarlett BoBo, Rita Baga, and Lemon, whose killer catchphrase is “I’m about to make these girls feel real bitter.” As ever, the judges will have help evaluating the girls' Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent from a plethora of celebrity guests, including Elisha Cuthbert, Tom Green, Allie X… and yes, our sour-faced squirrel friend Michelle Visage!

We’re psyched to see the stunning diversity of drag from the Canadian LGBTQ+ scene. So, strap yourself in and prepare to fall in love with these talented queens, as we detail how to watch Canada’s Drag Race online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Canada’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you find yourself travelling abroad when the latest episode of Canada’s Drag Race drops, don’t be stopped by geo-blocks. If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks - allowing you to watch Canada’s Drag Race using a service you’re subscribed to back home.

There’s an abundance of VPNs to choose from, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and totally secure. It's also compatible with an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many others devices. Increasing the appeal of ExpressVPN is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Plus, if you decide to sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE. That’s a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, you just search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and then – hurrah! – you’re guaranteed a front row ticket to Canada’s Drag Race.

How to watch Canada’s Drag Race online in Canada

How to watch Canada's Drag Race online in the US

There’s no word yet whether VH1, the US home of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be airing this Canadian incarnation. But don’t fret squirrel friends, because you can get your hands on Canada’s Drag Race through WOWPresents Plus, the self-dubbed “official streamer of all things drag,” which gifts Americans access to RuPaul’s international shows (including Drag Race UK and Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand). First, bask in the warm glow of its week-long free trial before being charged the low-price of $3.99 for monthly access. If you’re a drag aficionado or RuPaul obsessive, you won’t want to miss its impressive library of original content that includes Werq the World, Untucked, and Transformations. Of course, if you’ve ended up abroad for work you could find keeping up with the backstage shade and post-elimination drama problematic, thanks to geo-blocking restrictions. The best way to avoid this, as we’ve already detailed, is to purchase a VPN like ExpressVPN. That way you can connect to your streaming service back home and watch Canada’s Drag Race no matter where you are.

Watch Canada's Drag Race in the UK for FREE!

Oh, those lucky Brits might have it the best. BBC Three acquired the rights to Canada’s Drag Race and will be streaming it through BBC iPlayer, a FREE to view service (given you have a paid television licence, of course). The first episode will be available on Friday July 3, with a new episode dropping every Friday. If you stan the drag franchise but have temporarily sashayed to another country, remember that downloading a VPN will let you connect to your VOD platform in a few easy steps, just by changing your IP address.

How to watch Canada’s Drag Race online in Australia

What self-respecting, Priscilla Queen of the Desert-loving Aussie wouldn’t want to register to Stan? Not only will it stream episodes of Canada’s Drag Race onto its platform from July 3, but it’s the exclusive home of much RuPaul content: Drag Race Untucked, Drag Race UK, All Stars, you name it. Stan gregariously provides a 30-day free trial to new customers, allowing you to enjoy weeks of Drag Race and invest in the contestants’ struggles and triumphs. After this free period elapses, you’ll be charged AUS$9.99 for their base subscription (one stream in standard definition) but maintain access to a bounty of fresh film and TV content, such as Normal People, The Great, and Wolf Creek. Another option is WOWPresents Plus, whose programming allows an international audience to celebrate the art of drag. If this is more your cup of tea, it would cost AUS$5.49 a month after your 7-day free trial. It’s worth reiterating that VPN services will let you keep up to date with all the diva-like behavior, spectacular looks, and sisterhood that the new series is bound to offer.

