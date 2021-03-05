How to watch Boss Level online: stream the new Frank Grillo movie on Hulu today

Imagine an ultra-violent vision of Groundhog Day, where an ex-special forces soldier had to spend each fighting to evade increasingly violent attempts on his life. A day that always ends with his death. That's what this new Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson movie is all about, so read on as we detail how to watch Boss Level online and stream the 2021 movie on Hulu right now, where a free 30-day trial is available.

Watch Boss Level online Streaming release date: March 5, 2021 Director: Joe Carnahan Cast: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong Run time: 1 hour 40 minutes Rating: N/A Watch now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month

Boss Level is a time-loop action film starring Frank Grillo as Roy Pulver, a retired special ops agent trapped in a sinister program that forces him to relive the same excruciating day over and over and over again.

Roy can take care of himself better than most, but no matter how hard he fights and how many attempts on his life he manages to thwart, there are just too many damn assassins to take care of.

Powerless though Roy feels, the thought of seeing his ex-wife Jemma (Naomi Watts) and their son is enough to keep him from giving up altogether, and with each loop he's managing to survive a little bit longer and get that tiny bit closer to finding out why he's stuck in this never-ending nightmare.

Could it perhaps have anything to do with the top-secret project Jemma has been working on under the watchful eyes of her sinister boss, Colonel Clive Ventor (Mel Gibson), whose God complex is threatening to change the entire fabric of the world?

Part Bill Murray, part video game character, Roy is a throwback to the action heroes of the 80s, with a mouth that's as brutal as his fists. Prepare for a whole lot of fun as we detail how you can watch Boss Level online today exclusively with Hulu.

