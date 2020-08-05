How to watch Big Brother 22 online: stream BB All Stars 2020 from anywhere

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weird, people stuck at home during lockdown are lining up to watch a TV show about other people stuck at home during lockdown. Which either means we're all doomed - or that Big Brother season 22 is arriving at the perfect moment! Ready for some mayhem? Keep reading to find out how you can watch Big Brother All Stars 2020 online and stream BB 22 from anywhere in the world.

Big Brother 22 All Stars live stream Season 22 of Big Brother's US version starts at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday, August 5 - and then the second episode airs Sunday, August 9 at 10pm. After that, it's into a regular routine of airings every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night. You can live stream BB 22 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out this incredible VPN deal to watch just like they would at home in America.

This year's Big Brother contestants haven't yet been officially revealed, but we've been promised a 16-strong mix of former winners and, ahem, memorable personalities. Some of the names that have been rumoured include BB14's Ian Terry, BB20's Kaycee Clark, and Janelle Pierzina - who we first met all the way back in 2005 with BB6, before she return for BB7 and BB14.

All of the Big Brother 2020 All Stars contestants have been tested for coronavirus and quarantined before entering the new-look house, with host Julie Chen Moonves saying that an even larger Big Brother 22 cast would be featuring, but some of the shortlisted came up positive for Covid-19.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Big Brother online and get a BB22 All Stars stream no matter where you are on earth.

How to watch Big Brother online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Big Brother fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Big Brother US live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like Big Brother 22.View Deal

How to watch Big Brother online: stream BB22 All-Stars online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, Big Brother 22 All-Stars will be shown every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday on CBS at 8pm ET/PT though the opening episode on August 5 is on at 9pm and the first Sunday episode on August is at 10pm. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 p/m for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be fuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Big Brother online for free, at least for first episodes. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.



How to watch Big Brother 22: stream All-Stars online in Canada

If you live in Canada and have cable, Global TV airs new episodes of Big Brother 22 All-Stars at the same time as the US - well, mostly. The opening episode on August 5 starts at 9pm ET/MT (Pacific time), the Sunday, August 9 episode is at 10pm, but after that ,Big Brother US will be shown at 8pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (subject to scheduling changes). You can also get access to Global's online streaming service for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free forthe first seven days after being broadcast. Away from the Great White North? Check out this epic VPN offer and rejoice at being able to travel with all the streaming access you normally enjoy back home.

How to watch Big Brother 22 All Stars in the UK, Australia and beyond

Sadly, Big Brother fans based in the UK and Australia aren't invited to the new US All-Stars party - at least not yet. There's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like BB22 in these countries, either live or on demand, at present. However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch Big Brother 22, can still catch all of the latest BB All Stars drama. Just grab yourself a top VPN and watch the streaming service you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.