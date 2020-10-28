How to watch Beetlejuice online: stream Tim Burton's Halloween comedy from anywhere

Before he was Batman, Michael Keaton was Beetlejuice. Or, rather, Betelgeuse - an unpleasant freelance poltergeist who's more trouble than he's worth. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Barbara and Adam Maitland take a chance on him to save their home from the very irritating, very alive, very present Deetz family. It's a recipe for hair-raising havoc and an absolute Halloween classic, so here's how to watch Beetlejuice online today.

How to watch Beetlejuice online Released in 1988 and directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice carries a PG rating (UK/US) and has a run time of 92 minutes. Full details of how to watch Beetlejuice online are below, and with the help of a good VPN, you'll be able to tune into your local streaming service of choice wherever you are.

Oh, didn't we mention that Barbara and Adam are no... longer of this world? Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are brilliant as the recently deceased couple powerless to prevent Catherine O'Hara's Delia Deetz from renovating - read: making a complete mess of - their beloved home, which they now find themselves trapped in.

The original script was actually more horror than comedy, featuring a Beetlejuice intent on much worse than frights and giggles. A Beetlejuice that wasn't in fact, at all likeable. We're very glad it was toned down.

The make-up and costumes are mesmerising, fabulous enough to tempt even the most staunch anti-fancy dress brigade members into dabbling with some mascara and talcum powder this year, and some of the audiovisual effects are arguably even better.

Are you ready for a dose of the ghost with the most? Let's say it together... BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE! Yep, here's how to watch Beetlejuice online - whether you're of this world or not!

How to watch Beetlejuice from outside your home country

While there are myriad ways you can watch Beetlejuice online, if you’re out of the country for work or abroad on vacation – not impossible now Covid-imposed travel restrictions are relaxing – you’ll have trouble accessing your VoD platforms of choice due to regional geo-blocks.

Luckily, there's a simple solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to watch movies and TV shows on your preferred VoD service, no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access regional film and TV content from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch movies from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch movies from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Beetlejuice online for free in the US

You won't find Beetlejuice on the usual streaming platforms, but you can watch it through Sling TV, which offers a FREE seven-day trial to new users. You can also stream the classic comedy on teen-friendly channel Freeform, but if you don't fancy signing up to a streaming service just to watch the film, you can always buy or rent Beetlejuice through from a number of online outlets. Amazon Prime Video is perhaps the obvious place to start, as many people will already have an account and be familiar with its Prime Video platform. It costs $3.99 to rent or $9.99 if you want to buy it and allow yourself to watch it over and over again.



How to watch Beetlejuice online free in the UK

Sky has got into the Halloween spirit, and you can watch Beetlejuice for free through the platform if you're already a subscriber - or via the broadcaster's Now TV streaming sibling, which is far more flexible and cheaper than a fancy pay TV package. The Now TV Cinema Pass is the one to look out for, and it even offers a FREE 7-day trial on offer, you can watch the film before you commit. Outside the UK at the moment but still want to watch like you would at home? Simply grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above to stream the show as you would at home. Alternatively, Amazon UK will let you buy or rent it just like in the US - it costs £3.49 to rent or £4.99 to own.

Where to watch a FREE Beetlejuice stream in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch Beetlejuice via the streaming service Crave, which is the best option for most people as it offers a FREE 7-day trial - so you don't have to pay a penny to watch the film this Halloween (or any other time of the year, for that matter).

Where can I watch Beetlejuice online in Australia?

More shockingly than any haunted house you're likely to visit this year, Beetlejuice isn't available on any Aussie streaming services - but you can rent it for a one-off fee or buy it outright for a little bit more through the following platforms: