How to watch Bad Education: stream new Hugh Jackman movie online from anywhere

It's being hailed as Hugh Jackman's best performance since The Greatest Showman and reportedly cost HBO $20 million to secure the distribution rights to - quite the figure for a film about a suburban district school board scandal. Yet it's won the critics over and is finally ready for the public to pass its verdict - here's how to watch Bad Education online and stream the new movie no matter where you are in the word.

Bad Education cheat sheet Bad Education premieres on Saturday April 24 at 8pm ET/PT on HBO, after which it will be released for streaming on the network's HBO Go and HBO Now platforms. HBO is available to cord-cutters on a FREE 1-week trial at Hulu.

Directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds), Bad Education stars Jackman as Frank Tassone, superintendent of the prestigious Roslyn school district on Long Island and a respected public figure in the community. But the behind closed doors, he's as committed to maintaining his lavish lifestyle and secret toyboy as he is to providing students with an exemplary education - and this hubristic streak threatens to lead to his downfall.

Alongside Jackman is Academy Award winner and former West Wing star Allison Janney as Pam Gluckin, Tassone's number two on the school board, while Ray Romano is another Hollywood A-lister featuring in the cast - this is definitely not just another 'made for TV' movie.

Based on a fascinating true story, it will have to forgo a run at The Oscars as it isn't getting a theatrical release, but it's safe to say it's an early favorite for the Emmys - so here's how to Bad Education and stream the new Hugh Jackman film online no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Bad Education online in the US

As it is an HBO exclusive, it comes as no shock that that HBO is the go-to place to watch Bad Education in the US. As we've said, it's airing at the syndicated time of 8pm ET and PT on Saturday, April 25. Encore showings are a given, but the good news is that anyone with an HBO subscription will be able to stream the movie on-demand as soon as it's aired using either HBO Now or HBO Go. HBO Go is the VoD platform that's available for free to the channel's paid cable subscribers, while HBO Now is a standalone service that anyone can bag for just $14.99 a month - there's even a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Bad Education with paying a penny. Another cord-cutting option is Hulu, which starts at just $5.99 a month for the base package, boasts a FREE 30-DAY TRIAL for potential customers, and offers HBO for an additional $14.99pm - there's even a free trial for HBO on the service.

How to watch Bad Education from outside your country

As Bad Education is an HBO exclusive, anyone from America who's currently abroad won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the UK, Canada or Australia - though a UK release date for Bad Education has been promised for later in the year.

This is annoying for US residents abroad, however, as trying to tune into HBO like you would from home will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you pay for at home, just from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Bad Education at home from anywhere on the planet.

