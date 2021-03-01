How to watch Back to the Future online: stream the entire trilogy from anywhere

"McFlyyyy!" Surely the greatest sci-fi trilogy of all time, the first film in the Back to the Future franchise, released in 1985, was an instant international phenomenon, a smash hit that transformed Michael J. Fox from teen idol to global megastar. Read on as we explain how to watch the Back to the Future trilogy online, wherever you are in the world right now.

Marty McFly made the geeky effortlessly cool, his weird and wonderful friendship with Christopher Lloyd's Doctor Emmett Brown providing some of the most joyous, hilarious and mind-boggling moments in cinema history.

Of course, it's so much more than a time-warping sci-fi epic. BTTF is also a coming of age story, a comedy, an adventure and a multi-generational triumph of the imagination that keeps getting better with age - even with 2015 now long behind us.

“Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine... out of a DeLorean!?”

From that gullwing-doored stainless steel marvel to self-lacing trainers, the flux capacitor and hoverboards, Back to the Future is arguably more deeply embedded in our everyday lexicon and popular culture than any other movie... ever.

Robert Zemeckis' masterpiece has also inspired songs, TV shows, video games, theme park rides, and even smart home technology. It really is difficult to overstate just how much of an impact Back to the Future has had on the world.

Now then, if only someone could find a way to make that expanding pizza a reality...

It's truly one of the all-time great movie creations, so read on as we explain how to watch Back to the Future online from anywhere.

How to watch Back to the Future from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to your streaming services and content back home.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just like you would in your own living room.

Use a VPN to watch Back to the Future online from anywhere

How to watch Back to the Future FREE in the US with Prime Video

The entire Back to the Future trilogy is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, which means you can watch it all for FREE. Amazon's streaming service comes standard with any and all Amazon Prime memberships, and you can famously get a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial before signing on in full, to see if its combination of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery is right for you. If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 for the year thereafter. Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players. Don’t forget that if you’re abroad and want to watch the Back to the Future trilogy on Prime, a quality VPN like ExpressVPN will let you tune in as normal, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Back to the Future online in Canada

Just like our friends south of the border, Canadians can watch the Back to the Future trilogy on Prime Video - and yes, that means you can tune in without paying a cent, thanks to that FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. After that, a subscription costs just $7.99 per month, or $79 if you want to commit to a year. And remember, even if you're abroad you'll be able to access your streaming service subscription from anywhere if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

More from Amazon Prime:

How to watch Back to the Future online in the UK

Sky has the rights to the entire Back to the Future trilogy in the UK. Since we all know it can be expensive, be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. You can also learn more and consider signing up on the Sky offers website. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching Back to the Future on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Cinema Pass the one you want. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can stream your favourite films and TV shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

Is Back to the Future on Netflix? How to watch the trilogy in Australia