How to watch Australia vs New Zealand and live stream Bledisloe Cup rugby online anywhere

Three weeks later than planned, Australia is finally getting their chance to salvage some pride in the final game of the Bledisloe Cup. After two defeats - the second a particularly painful 35-pointer - at the accursed Eden Park, the Wallabies have home advantage and no excuses, with the All Blacks missing key players Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, as well as stand-in captain Sam Whitelock. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream for the Rugby Championship game from anywhere in the world - including for free in Australia.

Cosidering the circumstances, nothing but victory will cut it for Dave Rennie's men, who'd be propping up the table if it wasn't for Argentina's marginally worse points difference.

If they were a touch unfortunate in the first game of the series, where kicking and individual errors made the difference, Australia simply were not good enough as New Zealand sealed their 19th consecutive Bledisloe Cup with a game to spare, putting more points past their rivals than ever before.

The bizarre thing was, Michael Hooper and co were still in it after half-time, but crumbled when Codie Taylor and Sevu Reece scored a quickfire double just before the midway point of the second half.

The long road to redemption begins here, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Australia vs New Zealand live stream of the final Bledisloe Cup game wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks for FREE in Australia.

How to watch Wallabies vs New Zealand FREE in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch the Wallabies vs New Zealand game without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and, more specifically, 9Gem. Coverage starts at 3.30pm AEST, ahead of a 4pm kick-off. You can also fire up a Bledisloe Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. 9Gem is showing all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship games, which means they're all completely FREE to watch. However, die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wallabies vs All Blacks live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now site or app

Watch Australia vs All Blacks live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Australia vs All Blacks game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 6pm NZST on Sunday evening. Coverage starts at 5.30pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream Bledisloe Cup in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the Australia vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 8am SAST on Sunday morning, with the build-up starting at 7.50am. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream Bledisloe Cup in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. Coverage of this Bledisloe Cup game starts at 6.50am BST on Sunday morning, ahead of a 7am kick-off. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show this final Bledisloe Cup game in the US. You'll need to be up late though, with Australia vs New Zealand set to kick-off at 2am ET / 11pm PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada