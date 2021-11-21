How to watch American Music Awards 2021 and stream AMAs online from anywhere

As if the American Music Awards weren't enough of a draw already, they've only gone and put Cardi B on hosting duties! It's going to be anything but an okurrr evening, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2021 American Music Awards stream from anywhere in the world you are - including absolutely free.

The five-time AMAs award-winning rapper is as famous for her outrageous persona as she is for her music, and to describe her hosting debut as must-watch would be an understatement.

This is going to get weird and wild and we wouldn't be surprised if the awards took a fairly distant back seat.

The winners are decided by the public, which means the AMAs always give the truest reflection of what ordinary people are listening to. In the running for the night's top honor - the artist of the year award - are megastars Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, some of who will also be performing at the ceremony in LA.

It's shaping up to be a night that will live long in the memory, so scroll down for all the ways to watch an American Music Awards stream.

How to watch 2021 American Music Awards in US with and without cable

ABC website ABC is the home of the American Music Awards, with coverage of the event starting at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday evening. If you get the channel through your TV package, you can also live stream the CMA Awards via the ABC website, though you'll need to log in with your cable provider details. How to watch AMAs without cable If you don't have ABC on cable, don't worry. The excellent and comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV carries ABC as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. But best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, so you can see if it's right for you before parting with your money.

How to watch AMAs stream from outside your country

Keep scrolling if you want to know your viewing options in the Canada and Australia - it's absolutely FREE Down Under - but we're afraid there's worse news in the UK...

But it's worth noting that if you're abroad right now and were hoping to watch your home coverage on your laptop or mobile, it will inevitably be geo-blocked. Annoying but this is easily fixed, with a VPN you can change your IP address to a location back in your own hometown or country that will then allow you to stream the event as if you were sat back at home.

How to live stream American Music Awards FREE in Australia

on the 10Play website Music fans Down Under can live stream the 2021 American Music Awards FREE of charge thanks to Network 10 and, more specifically, 10 Peach. Available on Freeview and on the 10Play website, coverage starts at 12pm AEDT on Monday afternoon. And because there's a 10Play app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. If you're currently out of Australia but want to catch that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to stream the American Music Awards live in Canada

website and app In Canada, CTV is the place to tune in to the American Music Awards, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday evening. The event can also be streamed through the CTV website and app, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. If you’re away from Canada, don’t let geo-blocks prevent you from tuning in. Use a good VPN in order to stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 2021 American Music Awards in the UK?

We've trawled through the TV listings in the UK, and unfortunately it doesn't look like the 2021 American Music Awards are being shown in Blighty.

That means that the only way we can think of to live stream 2021 AMAs in the UK is to grab the best streaming VPN you can and head to the site of a broadcaster from another country that is showing it.