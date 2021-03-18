How to watch AFL 2021: live stream every footy match online from anywhere

Following a turbulent stop-and-start season last year, AFL is back again with a schedule that looks close to pre-pandemic normal. The first game of the 2021 season is due to kick off tonight (Thursday, March 16) at 7:25pm AEDT.

It’s not just the game that will be returning – crowds will be roaring back into the stadium as well, with none perhaps as excited as the Victorians who were locked out due to the lockdown last year.

AFL 2021 cheat sheet The 2021 AFL season is back, with the first siren of the year sounding on Thursday, March 18. In Australia, great value streaming service Kayo Sports features every match live and offers a FREE 14-day trial – while followers abroad can make use of the Watch AFL streaming service.

Unlike last season, plenty of matches will be played in Victoria this year – a welcome change after coronavirus restrictions forced games to be moved into Queensland’s more neutral territory. With players now out of their remote hubs and back on home turf, local crowds barracking for their team could be a real shot in the arm.

This season, the Richmond Tigers will be hitting the field with three back-to-back premiership wins in their sights, after winning the title in both 2019 and 2020.

Whether you're new to the game or are a die-hard fan, read on for our full AFL live stream guide and find out how to watch Aussie rules football online from anywhere using Foxtel, Kayo Sports or Watch AFL.

How to watch the AFL 2021 season live online in Australia

The Australian Football League has a broadcast deal with both pay TV and free-to-air. The Seven Network holds the free-to-air broadcast rights for all matches, including the finals, while Fox Sports is the pay TV broadcast partner. According to the deal, Channel Seven can show up to four live matches per week, but the game shown (and thus the schedule) will vary state-to-state. Foxtel, however, has the rights to every single game with matches broadcast either on the dedicated 24/7 Fox Footy channel or on Fox Sports, with the exception of the Grand Final. If you’d like to stream online, Channel Seven’s coverage will be available in Australia via the network’s 7Plus service, but the best option for dedicated footy fans is Kayo Sports. It lets you watch every single AFL match across the regular season and all the final series action – aside from a live broadcast of the Grand Final though. It’s also great value, offering the choice of a AU$25 a month basic package or AU$35 a month premium offering. The only difference between the two is the number of screens you can stream to simultaneously – two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch the AFL 2021 season live online wherever you are

Watching AFL in Australia is easy, but what about in other countries where Kayo Sports isn’t available? There’s no need to miss a second of the Aussie rules action, thanks to Watch AFL – a global subscription service that will give you access to every single AFL match this season. Available across all corners of the globe, the League’s official streaming service can be had on weekly, monthly and annual plans, though a yearly subscription offers the best value. Here’s how Watch AFL is priced for the 2021 season:

If you’re away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access your subscriptions and services from all over the world. You may even be surprised how simple it is to do.

