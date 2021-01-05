How to watch A Perfect Planet online: stream new David Attenborough series anywhere

As if right on cue, Sir David Attenborough has arrived with a new five-part BBC documentary series just in time for the UK's third stab at getting a national lockdown right. It's a bit rubbish for Brits, really - but the soothing narrative tones of the 94-year-old national treasure go some way to softening the blow. Read on as we explain how to watch A Perfect Planet online and stream the new David Attenborough documentary today - it's 100% free to watch in the UK thanks to BBC iPlayer and can also be enjoyed wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch A Perfect Planet online free David Attenborough's new BBC documentary series A Perfect Planet airs Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One in the UK from January 3. This means it's 100% free to watch the documentary online via the BBC's iPlayer service. While you should have a valid UK TV license to tune in online or on TV, those of you currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream just as you would if you were at home.

It's a very cleverly themed and particularly well timed show, with each hour-long episode of A Perfect Planet dedicated to exploring one of the natural forces that have helped create "the only planet in the universe, so far as we know, where there is life".

Episode 1 is dedicated to volcanoes, followed by expositions on the sun, weather, oceans, and humankind. A new episode airs every Sunday night on TV in the UK, but all five parts of the new David Attenborough BBC series have been released on to its streaming service, iPlayer, right away for your binge-watching pleasure.

Expect the usual high production values and breathtaking visuals you've come to expect from Attenborough documentaries, with A Perfect Planet at its best when it's delving into how animals from Canadian white wolves to Russians bears have had to adapt to an ever-changing natural landscape .

Follow our guide below for details of how to watch A Perfect Planet online and stream the new David Attenborough documentary FREE in the UK with BBC iPlayer - or watch it from anywhere in the world.

How to watch A Perfect Planet online free: stream new David Attenborough documentary in the UK

A Perfect Planet is a five-part documentary series that airs a new episode on the BBC Sunday nights at 8pm GMT from January 3. Better still, all episodes have been released to the BBC iPlayer streaming platform in one fell swoop, which means you can watch A Perfect Planet 100% free online in the UK right now (though you should be in possession of a valid TV license for the country). iPlayer particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more, so there's really no excuse to miss out on the UK's latest Attenborough feast. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch A Perfect Planet online just like they would at home.

How to watch A Perfect Planet online from outside the country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss David Attenborough's new documentary, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch A Perfect Planet online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

