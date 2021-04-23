How to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online on HBO Max and more

A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 has landed, bringing us returning characters like Trinity the Invisible Spy (“the CIA's best…and most ordinary-looking agent") and delivering more unpredictably ridiculous comedy with gut-busting dialogue. Below we detail how to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online with an HBO Max subscription in the US.

Debuting back in 2019, this Robin Thede-created series brought refreshingly unique and magical realist comedy to our screens, produced by an all-Black female writing staff and featuring a largely African American cast.

Watch A Black Lady Sketch Show online Premiere date: Friday, April 23 from 11pm PT/ET. New Episodes: every following Friday. Cast: Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Laci Mosley, Skye Townsend, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams. Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA)| Sky TV (UK) | Foxtel Now (AU)

While Quinta Brunson won’t return this season, star and executive producer Thede will be reunited with regular cast members Ashley Nicole Black (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) and Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage), in addition to new members Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend from Lucifer.

The rambunctious Black Lady Courtroom is back in session, “truth-teller” and conspiracy theorist Dr Adassa Olayinka Alia Young (aka Haley) returns, and there’s plenty of new sketches spoofing everything from zombie flicks to market research groups.

Plus, there’ll be a plethora of brilliant guest appearances. Season 1 included Angela Bassett trying to keep women invested in being “bad bitches”, while season 2 has cameos from Issa Rae (Insecure, The Lovebirds), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Kim Wayans, and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku.

So, if you’ve yet to laugh along to this highly imaginative, Emmy-nominated series, read on as we explain how to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online from today.

How to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO Max in the US

The girls are back to delight your brain and tickle your funny bone. The comedy sketch series returns from Friday, April 23 at 11pm ET/PT, with cable viewers able to catch the acclaimed show via the HBO channel. If you’d prefer to go OTT, streaming service HBO Max will have new episodes to available watch on-demand at the same time as their HBO broadcast. There are six in total, and each will join the HBO Max streaming library alongside the entirety of season 1! - Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now A subscription costs $14.99 a month, and you’ll get access to a huge library of top-drawer content: revered HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Flight of the Conchords, Euphoria and The Wire, a richly curated selection of titles from Turner Classic Movies, and iconic films and TV series from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. Plus, all 2021 Warner Brothers movies can be streamed on HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release, for a month from their debut. That means experiencing the full-throttle action and gory fatalities of films like Mortal Kombat, from home in 4K Ultra HD and with Dolby Atmos sound, the second they’re available and at no extra cost. And, if you’re not impressed by the service, you can cancel whenever you like. The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost. Click here for more information. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

(Image credit: HBO)

How to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online for FREE in Canada

Canadian fans of sketch comedy can rely on VOD service Crave. New episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show will debut every Friday from April 23 at 11pm ET, utterly in sync with its American broadcast schedule. So, you’ll be able to see how Robin and friends are coping with the apocalypse at the very same time. You’ll need a Movies + HBO subscription to stream season 2 (plus view old season 1 episodes), which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But not before new subscribers take Crave's 7-day free trial for a spin. And, if you’re not smitten, then cancelling is super straightforward. Membership provides access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, and addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Killing Eve, and Broad City, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood movies simultaneous with US audiences, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion.

Can I watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online in the UK?

With Sky TV you can watch new episodes of the HBO comedy live on the Sky Comedy channel from April 26. There’s just one caveat. They’re broadcast at around 2am every Monday morning. Still, with a Sky+HD box you can record the girl’s zany antics to enjoy them at a more respectable time of day. TV plans start at £25 a month as part of an 18-month contract, and you’ll need to cough up for the one-off installation fee. Our dedicated guide to today's best Sky TV deals and packages will help unite you with your perfect plan. Meanwhile, Sky-owned VOD platform Now TV has season 1 available until 1 July 2021. Unfortunately though, there’s currently no word if or when season 2 will be added. It's possible Sky have broadcasting rights but not streaming rights, so we’ll update this space if we hear more.

How to watch A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 online in Australia

Those Down Under can watch season 2 of this relatable, riotous comedy from April 24 with a subscription to Foxtel Now. New episodes air every Saturday at 8.30pm on Fox8 HD. The service has a mix of live and on-demand programming, with its entry-level base pack including over 25 live channels and dozens of bingeable boxsets for only AUS$25 a month. Even better? There’s a 10-day free trial for new members. While all season 1 episodes are currently available to stream on Binge (Foxtel’s other VOD platform), there’s no indication that season 2 will join them in the near future. If this changes, we’ll keep you updated here.