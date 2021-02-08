How to watch halftime show 2021: live stream The Weeknd at Super Bowl LV from anywhere

Wondering what the halftime score is? Erm...let us direct you to our Super Bowl live stream guide. All that this article really cares about is the razzmatazz and the music. The Weeknd is here and we're ready to party. If you are too, then follow our guide on how to watch the halftime show online this year with a live stream from absolutely anywhere.

The Weeknd was booked for the biggest gig of the year in November, with the NFL and its new partner Roc Nation celebrating the Canadian pop star's impressive career so far.

Sure, the scores are important, but what if you don't care about how Mahomes and Brady are getting on? Well, you can easily watch the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show... and you don't have long to wait.

What time will the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show be?

The Super Bowl ended up kicking off at around 6.45pm ET and right now our best guess is that the halftime show will begin at approximately 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT / 1.30am GMT / 12.30pm AEDT.

How to watch a halftime show live stream where you are

You can find out exactly how to find a Super Bowl 2021 live stream right here on TechRadar, but if you just want to know how to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, you'll find the latest information on broadcasts across the world right here.

US - In the US, you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show on CBS, and if the TV's already booked you can live stream using CBS All Access as well. Not only that, but if you don't already have CBS you can watch using a cable cutting subscription from the likes of FuboTV or YouTube TV instead - both of which have free trials.

UK - It's good news for UK NFL fans, you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show for FREE with BBC One's coverage on the big night (or early morning). That means you can watch on TV, or through the iPlayer app. However, if you do have a Sky Sports subscription or a Now TV pass you can catch coverage there but remember you'll be subject to ad breaks.

Rest of the world - If you're looking for a Super Bowl halftime show live stream from outside the US or the UK, you can catch the full coverage through a range of services.

Australian NFL fans will be able to watch the Super Bowl halftime show with a Foxtel subscription, potentially a Kayo Sports membership, or live on 7mate for free. viewers can find streams on ESPN with a Foxtel TV subscription or on 7mate. If you're after a live stream in Canada, you'll want to head over to DAZN, CTV or TSN.

At the time of writing, there are still plenty of some big NFL-loving territories that have yet to confirm broadcaster details. We'll be sure to add them here as the information is revealed.

If you don’t see your country listed above or if you're out of the country and your regular broadcast is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to change your IP address to a country that is showing it and then watch as if you were in that location. Keep reading and we'll show you how.

Watch a halftime show live stream from outside your country

Grabbing a superb streaming VPN allows you to watch your domestic TV coverage online from another country, by effectively changing your IP address. It's really easy to do.

Who's this year's Super Bowl halftime show performers?

So far, the only name booked in for the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show is The Weeknd, but you can expect some special guests to be waiting in the wings for a cameo or two. There are some big shoes to fill, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira taking on the challenge last year and smashing it out of the park.

However, Abel Tesfaye has had a stunning year. After Hours hit the top of the charts around the world, with Blinding Lights sitting atop the Billboard 100 for four weeks, the Canadian Hot 100 for seven weeks, and the UK charts for eight weeks (yes, that was only last year!).

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Tesfaye will lean on his star hit, but with Starboy, The Hills, Can't Feel My Face and I Feel It Coming under his belt, The Weeknd won't be stuck for a setlist. Whether or not Daft Punk will join him for Starboy or if we might see Ariana Grande joining in the fun for Love Me Harder remains to be seen.

In fact, the whole After Hours album earned Tesfaye the award of being the first artist to head up the Billboard 200, Hot 100, Artist 100, Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers at the same time. After a year with all but no live music, then, the Super Bowl halftime show will be leading a return of the year's biggest artist.

What is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most coveted gigs in the music industry. The biggest game of the year has played host to a who's who of music's legends - from Prince to Beyonce, Michael Jackson to Paul McCartney - we have a definitive list of the overall best ever Super Bowl halftime shows here.

A whirlwind tour of each artist's loudest hits, an eye wateringly expensive set dressing and many, many costumes - once that second quarter is all packed away the real action begins...

We've revisited the archives to recall some of our favourite halftime shows of all time. And you won't even read the words 'Janet Jackson' or 'wardrobe malfunction' once!

1. Michael Jackson may have invented the modern halftime show back in 1993 but Prince perfected the spectacle with his performance in 2007. On a stage in the shape of the 'Artist Formerly Known As Prince' symbol, His Royal Badness opened with Queen’s We Will Rock You before switching to his own Let’s Go Crazy. Prince ended his set in the pouring rain with Purple Rain.

2. Beyonce shook things up with a stage of all female performers when she was joined on stage in 2013 with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates. Together they performed her solo hit song Single Ladies and Beyonce ended her set with Halo as the finale.

3. NSYNC, Aerosmith and Britney Speaks took things to a whole new level when they teamed up for dance-offs, extra surprise guests, handheld fireworks, and some of the most spectacular boyband dancing you've ever seen. The star studded show was the first to allow the audience onto the field during the halftime performance, so things felt a little extra special as well.

4. Diana Ross left the stadium sitting on the side of a damn helicopter, and if that's not the most diva halftime performance to ever occur we'll eat our helmet. Following 14 costume changes, an airlifted rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough and an enormous gold cape, Take Me Higher kicks off and we see Ross jumping into the helicopter that's just landed in the middle of the field.

5. In 2015, Katy Perry was joined on stage with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Perry performed her hit song Firework - though her set will likely be remembered for years to come due to the costumed shark dancing in the background.

