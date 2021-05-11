How to watch 2021 Brit Awards: live stream free in the UK and from anywhere today

Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and P!nk are just some of the acts headlining the 2021 Brit Awards, the UK's first major indoor live music event in over a year! Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the 2021 Brit Awards online and live stream Brits for FREE wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 2021 Brit Awards: live stream Date: Tuesday, May 11 Time: 8pm BST Venue: The O2, Greenwich, London Free UK stream: watch for FREE on ITV Hub Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

As it's one of the UK's pilot events on the road to relative normality, there'll be a live audience of 4,000 at the O2 - and we're hoping to see plenty of weird shapes being pulled in the crowd, who don't need to socially distance or wear face masks.

Last year's scandalously bloke-heavy bill has triggered a major upheaval for the 2021 Brit Awards, which sees four women in the running for best British album.

Three-time Brit Award winner Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia) and 2019 Rising Star award winner Celeste (Not Your Muse) are up against first-timers Arlo Parks (Collapsed In Sunbeams), Jessie Ware (What's Your Pleasure?) and J Hus (Big Conspiracy) for the biggest award of the night.

And there's something for everyone to get excited about, with nine categories being contested and international megastars in Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and BTS also set to be honoured in addition to the best British acts.

For the fourth consecutive year Jack Whitehall is hosting, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the Brits action online tonight - live stream the 2021 Brit Awards from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Brit Awards live stream in the UK

As ever, the Brit Awards are being shown on ITV in the UK, which means you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. Coverage of the awards ceremony starts at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 11 on ITV, though ahead of the event you can watch the red carpet show on ITV2 from 7pm. You can also watch the Brit Awards live via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online service – or on-demand after the initial broadcast. The platform is full of high-quality drama, including Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV license. It’s an ITV exclusive, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to tune in unless you download a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. We explain how you can do this below.

How to watch a Brit Awards live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

2021 Brit Award nominees in full

British Album of the Year: Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia); Celeste (Not Your Muse); Arlo Parks (Collapsed In Sunbeams); Jessie Ware (What's Your Pleasure?); J Hus (Big Conspiracy)

British Single: 220 Kid and Gracey (Don't Need Love); Aitch and AJ Tracey ft. Tay Keith (Rain); Dua Lipa (Physical); Harry Styles (Watermelon Sugar); Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy (Ain't It Different); Joel Corry ft. MNEK (Head & Heart); Nathan Dawe ft. KSI (Lighter); Regard and Raye (Secrets); S1mba ft. DTG (Rover); Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One (Don't Rush)

British Male Solo Artist: AJ Tracey; Headie One; J Hus; Joel Corry; Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist: Arlo Parks; Celeste; Dua Lipa; Jessie Ware; Lianne La Havas

British Group: Bicep; Biffy Clyro; Little Mix; The 1975; Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist: Arlo Parks; Bicep; Celeste; Joel Corry; Young T & Bugsey

International Male Solo Artist: Bruce Springteen; Burna Boy; Childish Gambino; Tame Impala; The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande; Billie Eilish; Cardi B; Miley Cyrus; Taylor Swift

International Group: BTS; Fontaines D.C.; Foo Fighters; Haim; Run the Jewels