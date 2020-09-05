How to change or reset your Dropbox password or reset it

Dropbox is one of the largest file-hosting services in the world, with over 14.3 million paying customers and millions more using its free plan. You can use Dropbox to keep a backup of your important files on the cloud or keep identical copies of your files up to date on multiple devices.

Because of the nature of the service, people often use Dropbox to store their most important files. Therefore, it's imperative that you don’t give out your Dropbox password to anyone else. If you think that your Dropbox password has been compromised, change it immediately.

Dropbox also occasionally forces you to change your password as a security precaution. When your password expires, a message pops up the next time that you log in and advises you to enter your email to start the password reset process.

In this guide, we take you through the process of changing your Dropbox password. If you’ve forgotten your Dropbox password altogether, don’t worry, we’ll show you how to recover your account.

Go to dropbox.com, and log in with your current email and password (Image credit: Dropbox)

How to change your Dropbox password

Dropbox has apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Windows Phone, but changing your password is performed via the Dropbox website.

(Image credit: Dropbox)

First, log in with your registered email address and password. You can also sign in using your Google or Apple account.

Choose Settings from the dropdown menu (Image credit: Dropbox)

Once you’ve reached the main Dropbox interface, click on your avatar picture, which you’ll find at the top right. A drop-down menu will appear. Choose Settings.

Select Security from the top menu (Image credit: Dropbox)

You’ll be taken to the main Dropbox settings page. From here, choose Security.

Click Change password (Image credit: Dropbox)

On the Security page, the second option is to Change password.

Enter your current password and your new password (Image credit: Dropbox)

Click this, and you’ll be asked to enter your old password and a new password.

Finally, click Change password and your Dropbox password will be updated.

Enter your email on the forgotten password page to create a new password (Image credit: Dropbox)

How to reset your Dropbox password

If you’ve forgotten your Dropbox password, head to dropbox.com/forgot. You’ll be asked for the email address that you used to register your Dropbox account. Enter your email address and press Submit. Dropbox will send you an email with a link to reset your password. Click on Reset password. You’ll be asked to enter a new password twice.

If you can’t access your email address either, click I can’t recover my account on the forgotten password page. This will offer you alternative options, such as sending a notification to all your devices that still have Dropbox installed and logged in. From there, you can change your registered email address.