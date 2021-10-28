Horizon Home announced at Facebook Connect 2021

Announced during the Facebook Connect 2021 event, Horizon Home, Horizon Worlds, create games, throw parties, chat with friends' avatars. Built on last year's beta.

Announced during the Facebook Connect 2021 event, Oculus Home is being rebranded and improved as Horizon Home, where users can interact with each other with created avatars. The concept has been built on since a beta that was held last year.

Horizon Worlds is also coming, which will let friends create their own worlds and games, even "throw parties" according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Finally, Horizon Workrooms is being developed as a collaboration space, which could be useful for workplaces and meetings with colleagues.

Workrooms are fully customizable, and appear to be compatible with Zoom. Additionally, Horizon Home is planning on adding personal office spaces, which will also be customizable.

This story is breaking, more information to follow...