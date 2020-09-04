Home security camera deals for Labor Day include big SimpliSafe savings

All kinds of electronics are discounted in the Labor Day 2020 sales – and that includes home security systems, which use motion detectors and cameras to give you peace of mind at your residence. Best Buy has three deals that are worth checking out on home security systems and smart doorbells over this weekend.

First up is the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System, which has $120 knocked off the price at Best Buy. Even if the power fails where you live, SimpliSafe is built to keep going 24/7 – though professional monitoring requires a monthly fee. It's even compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice control if you're signed up, and comes with eight motion sensors.

If you're looking for more in the way of security cameras and video doorbells, check out Eufy's sale on Best Buy. It comprises three different products, sold individually: a security camera, two security cameras and a security system and a Wi-Fi video doorbell.

Finally, if you're looking for well-priced solutions for a secure home, check out Best Buy's Ring Doorbell sale. Among the discounted items is the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is $50 off as it stands.

Today's best Labor Day sales on home security

Simplisafe home security system: $369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can save $120 on this complete home security system from SimpliSafe this weekend as well. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting everything you need to set up your rig.

Ring Doorbell sale: save up to $60 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a video doorbell to help keep your home secure – or indeed, to keep an eye on the neighbor's cat who keeps marching over your lawn like he owns the place – a number of Ring Doorbell products are included in this sale, including the pre-roll-equipped Ring Doorbell 3 Plus.

