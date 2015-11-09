Aaron Sorkin wrote Steve Jobs on four different Apple Macs

Steve Jobs, the latest attempt to adapt the Apple founder's life for the screen, was written on four different versions of the Apple Mac.

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for the new film, told techradar: "I wrote Steve Jobs on four different Macs. I have a desktop at home, a desktop in my office and two MacBooks."

He wrote the screenplay across all four devices, using the Final Draft screenwriting software.

Just the Jobs

However, Sorkin admitted he's not particularly tech savvy, and still regularly uses his iPod Classic to listen to music on the go.

"I have an iPhone in my pocket," he said, "I still listen to music on my iPod. I like the clicking wheel. It's the classic one, in black. And I just love that wheel. Steve really did know what he was doing."

An adaptation of his life being written on the iconic computer he helped to create would be a huge deal for Jobs – as if he didn't have enough of an ego.

Sorkin's adaptation of Walter Isaacson's biography hasn't broken any records at the box office, but it has done well critically, and has been tipped for several Oscar nominations next year.