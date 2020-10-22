Hideo Kojima is hiring for a new project – will it be a PS5 horror game?

Famed video game director Hideo Kojima is searching for “best-in-class” talent to work on a brand new project.

Kojima Productions, the studio responsible for the critically acclaimed Death Stranding, confirmed on Twitter that development has begun on a new game, and that the studio is looking for new hires to join its Tokyo studio.

A quick click through to the careers page doesn’t reveal much information about what Kojima Productions might be working on. There are vacancies for programmers, artists and game design, but neither job listing points to anything juicy.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhgOctober 22, 2020

While a sequel to Death Stranding would be welcomed by many, the rumors about a possible Silent Hills game continue to linger, much like the eerie fog from the classic survival horror games.

We also know that Kojima, who’s a huge cinephile, has been indulging in horror movies as of late, though you could argue that his games always have a hint of the supernatural about them.

Either way, we’ll have to wait patiently to find out what’s next in store for Kojima Productions, and specifically whether the next game the studio makes will continue to remain exclusive to PlayStation and PC, or if it’ll arrive on Xbox, too.

Today's best Death Stranding deals Death Stranding (PS4) Mighty Ape NZ $95 View