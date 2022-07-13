Hey - these Fire TV Edition Smart TV deals are nearly finished

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will go down in TV history – for the deals the company offered on its own Fire TV-branded sets, and others that use the company’s Fire TV smart interface.

Some of these deals, part of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales, are still happening now, and it will be months until you see prices this low again come Black Friday or Cyber Monday .

We wouldn’t be pushing you toward these deals if we didn’t think they were special. A big-screen 4K smart TV for under-$500? Everyone needs a bit of that.

Click on the links below to see the best remaining Prime Day TV deals, because it’s going to be a while before prices hit this low again.

The best Fire TV Prime Day deals still live

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $330 - Did you know that Amazon makes TVs? Well, it does, with built-in Fire TV compatibility. While they don't compete with the likes of Sony, LG and Samsung, when it comes to pure image quality, for value for money, they are hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $559.99 (opens in new tab)$419.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $509.99 (opens in new tab)$349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $409.99 (opens in new tab)$319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series 4K TV $529.99 (opens in new tab)$339.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - At just $339 this is an impressive deal for a 2022 TV that features a panel with Quantum Dots for enhanced color and brightness plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. It uses Amazon’s Fire TV interface for streaming, and that brings the benefit of Alexa voice control using a remote with a built-in mic.

Other Fire TV deals

If you aren't in the US then you can check out the deals below to see the best Amazon Fire TV deals we've found in your region.