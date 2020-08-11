Here’s the cheapest usable 15-inch laptop on the market right now

Tbao Tbook X9 laptop - $279.00 at Banggood

(£294.18/AU$534.42)

The Tbook X9 isn't exactly a world-beater, but its recent price drop has piqued our attention. The laptop is already available at 39% off, but US customers can save an extra $100.99 with coupon code BG01Tbook.View Deal

We reviewed the Tbao Tbook X9 laptop a couple of weeks ago and were relatively impressed, but not exactly blown away.

"It's good, but not good enough to fend off the competition. Heated competition at this price point means that there are a lot of candidates that offer the same for less or offer far more for the same outlay, often with the same tired design," we wrote at the time.

In a classic case of deal-ititis, however, the price of the Tbook X9 fell just a few days after we published the review. With coupon code BGBG01Tbook, it can be purchased for just $279 (more than 25% off), transforming a decidedly average laptop into an attractive proposition.

The Tbook X9 is the cheapest 15.6-inch laptop out there that comes with a decent processor (Intel Celeron J4115), a fair amount of memory (8GB) and enough fast storage (128GB SSD). It is always, after all, a question of balance.

Business users will appreciate the dedicated numeric keypad, as well as the plethora of connectors (including four USB ports). Its battery life is average at around four hours, as is the full HD display, keyboard (backlit) and large touchpad.

The X9 does have a rather thin profile, however, that reminds us a little of Apple’s older MacBook Air.

While it certainly has its shortcomings - most notably the battery life and quality of the bezel - on the whole this laptop delivers excellent value for money, so grab it while you can.

Bear in mind