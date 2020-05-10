Here’s the best value rugged smartphone on the market

We were impressed with the Ulefone Armor 7 rugged smartphone when we reviewed the device earlier this year. Now, Ulefone has released a new and cheaper iteration: the Ulefone Armor 7E.

Ulefone Armor 7E rugged smartphone - $229.99 at Gearbest

(£188.60/AU$370.29)

Ulefone has come out with a cheaper version of its flagship Armor 7 rugged smartphone. It features everything that made the original great, sacrificing only storage capacity and camera sensor quality. If you're in the market for an excellent rugged smartphone, this could be the choice for you.View Deal

The discount version of Ulefone’s flagship rugged smartphone is available for an attractive $229.99 (£188.60/AU$370.29) from online retailer Gearbest - that's more than $100 less than the original model.

The unit ships for free to the US, UK, Australia and dozens of other territories worldwide, but it's worth noting the price of the system could change in line with exchange rate fluctuations.

Here's our list of the best rugged smartphones of 2020

Check out our list of the best business smartphones available

We've built a list of the best smartphones for seniors on the market

There are only two main differences between the Armor 7 and Armor 7E: the latter has half the memory and inferior camera sensors.

All other components found in the original are still present, including a Mediatek P90 CPU with 128GB storage, 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 48-megapixel rear Samsung camera, 16-megapixel front camera and 5500mAh battery.

Other features include 802.11ac Wi-FI, Bluetooth, dual nano SIM card with microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP68, wireless charging, heart rate sensor and MIL-STD-810G certification.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Rivals such as the Oukitel WP6 and Doogee S68 Pro may have more memory or a larger battery, but the Armor 7E provides greater balance thanks to a superior processor and overall feature set.