Here's a peek at Mario Kart in virtual reality

Nintendo may not be as big on virtual reality as other gaming companies (at least, not since the Virtual Boy) but that won't stop one of its core franchises from getting the VR treatment.

Bandai Namco has announced that its upcoming VR arcade attraction, VR Zone Shinjuki, will debut in Japan next month with a VR take on Mario Kart Arcade GP, according to Business Insider.

The plan is for the nearly 40,000-square-foot arcade to feature over 15 different VR games to play, to include a special rig for Nintendo's best-selling cart racer to take on friends while wearing an HTC Vive headset.

The rig, built to look like a miniature car itself, also includes sensors for players' hands, allowing them to steer and even throw shells galore while driving in first-person.

It may be a while before we see Mario Kart for virtual reality outside of arcades in the country, though Namco Bandai (which developed the arcade port of Mario Kart) hopes to expand VR Zones across the globe.

We'll keep our fingers crossed... though we might've used up all our luck wishing Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch into existence.