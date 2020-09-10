Here is the cheapest AMD Ryzen PC that is actually usable

Tbao MN 25 Mini PC - $279.99/£220.58 from Banggood (roughly AU$390) Bangood is currently selling the Tbao MN 25 Mini PC with a Ryzen 5 CPU, Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVME SSD for a discounted price of $349.99 on its site. However, with the coupon code BGmn2501 you can save an additional $70 off of its sale price. Banggood's promotion will end on October 31, so if you're looking for a mini PC that packs a punch, now is the time to order.



Tbao is an obscure PC vendor from China but with an established pedigree, at least in the far east. It turns out that one of its computers, the MN25 , is the most affordable AMD Ryzen PC on the market, by a wide margin.

One caveat we want to put out is that there are actually cheaper Ryzen models but they have 4GB of RAM which is, by today’s standards, too low for a comfortable Windows 10 experience. In contrast, the MN25 - which we are currently testing for a forthcoming review - comes with 8GB of RAM (in dual channel mode) and a 256GB SSD (NVMe rather than SATA).

The mobile Ryzen processor that powers it is actually a Ryzen 5 2500U rather than the inferior Ryzen 3 2200U found in 4GB/128GB mini PCs. It has four cores and eight threads with 6MB cache and a base clock of 2GHz. As such, it is a perfectly capable machine that can easily double as a powerful workstation or a versatile thin client .

Its integrated graphics card, a Vega 8, has enough oomph to deliver decent performance as a video editing rig or photo editing workhorse . Other notable features include six USB ports, a DisplayPort and a HDMI one, separate audio connectors, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a Gigabit Ethernet port, all squeezed within a small chassis that’s only 128 x 128 x 50mm.

As expected, the power supply unit (a 65W model) is external and the unit can be mounted behind a monitor.

Bear in mind

If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach the UK or the US (and potentially more). You may be levied an additional tax either directly or through the courier.

If you've managed to find a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.