42-inch AOC LE42K0D7D television unveiled

AOC has unveiled its latest television - the 42-inch LE42K0D7D offering LED backlighting and a Full HD 1080p display.

AOC's latest offering is described as 'the epitome of elegance' by the company, and offers a 40mm profile and piano-black finish.

"The new LE42K0D7D features a contemporary design and delivers superior performance," adds AOC's release.

Edge-type

"Edge-type LED backlighting not only makes the super slim bezel possible, it also guarantees deeply saturated blacks as well as bright whites and brilliant colours," it adds.

"The result is an overall better picture quality compared to that of televisions with CCFL backlights."

The LE42K0D7D is on sale now with a UK price of around £779.