HBO Go and HBO Now are going away – the names are, anyway

If you can’t wrap your head around the differences between HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max, don’t worry, the company is simplifying its service names next month.

First, HBO Go will be dissolved on July 31. Subscribers who have HBO Go through their cable provider will be asked to sign into HBO Max before then, which really makes sense as most HBO subscribers get the newest streaming service for free.

Second, HBO Now will soon just be called HBO. It will still have all the same movies and shows you’d expect from the HBO Now app, but won’t feature the original content the company is making HBO Max.

“Implementing these changes allows us to further strengthen HBO Max as the primary platform for accessing not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library of acquired content and originals, while also simplifying our consumer offering in the market,” HBO said in an email to Engadget.

Long story short: if you currently pay for either service, you’re still going to get that service – it will just either have a different name or include even more content.

It’s a win-win.

Remind me, what’s HBO Max?

HBO Max is the media company's biggest and best streaming service. It includes all the movies and shows that are on HBO, plus original content from other Warner-owned companies like DC Comics and Sesame Street, as well as licensed content like the Studio Ghibli films. It's pretty comprehensive.

On top of what's there right now, HBO will be producing original content for the subscription service that might include the Game of Thrones prequel.

In terms of price, it's the exact same cost as HBO Now – $14.99 (around £11, AU$22) per month. Basically if you're not paying for HBO through your cable subscription and you want to watch HBO shows, this is the service for you.