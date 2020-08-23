Hands-on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G image is the latest to leak out

There's no time to catch your breath between Pixel 5 leaks this weekend – just hours after we saw some unofficial renders of the upcoming phone, we've now got hands-on pictures of the phone together with the Pixel 4a 5G that's launching at the same time.

The pictures were posted and then removed from Reddit (via XDA Developers), so it's difficult to judge the authenticity of the images – but they do match up with previous leaks and indeed previous Pixel phones rather well.

We've got the familiar square camera array on the back, together with the Google logo and the fingerprint sensor. The white phone on the right in the image below is the Pixel 4a 5G, which is expected to be the bigger but the more affordable of the two.

On the left is what we think is the Pixel 5, which is expected to have an extra camera lens and a more textured finish. Both these phones have been announced by Google and should arrive later this year, but few details have been officially revealed at this stage.

The elusive Redditor also shared some specs for the two phones, which largely match up with what we've heard before. Again, take these with a grain of salt, but they're largely plausible and are pretty much what we would expect.

The Pixel 5 is apparently coming with the Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. It'll have a dual-lens rear camera, plus a 90Hz refresh rate screen. Previous leaks suggest the phone's display will measure 6 inches.

As for the Pixel 4a 5G, the new leak hints at the same Snapdragon 765G processor but only 6GB of RAM. It'll have a single-lens rear camera and a 60Hz refresh rate. From what we've heard so far, it's going to come sporting a 6.2-inch display.

With this and yesterday's rumors, we've now got a very good idea of what the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are going to bring with them. Google hasn't announced an official launch date, but the signs are pointing towards the end of September.