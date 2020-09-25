Halo Infinite release date is still undecided, according to developer

We already know the Xbox Series X won't launch with Halo Infinite when it releases on November 10, with the flagship title delayed until 2021 due to a number of "development challenges".

However, it looks like developer 343 Industries hasn't narrowed down the Halo Infinite release date any further than this 2021 release window.

343 Industries community director, Brian Jarrard, shared a "PSA" on Twitter, stating that the developer still hasn't "locked on release date" for the next Halo.

PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet. Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation.September 24, 2020

An infinite wait

It was a major disappointment when 343 Industries revealed back in August that the Xbox Series X would not release with it's (then) launch title Halo Infinite, and instead, we will have to wait until 2021 to get our hands on Master Chief's next adventure.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year," studio head Chris Lee said in a statement.

"I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

Considering Halo Infinite now isn't tied to the Xbox Series X release date, it gives the developer more time to make sure the game is right – and more leeway on the release date. While it's disappointing to hear that 343 Industries still hasn't got a fixed release date for Halo Infinite, we're hoping the delay will be worth it.