Growing Fujifilm X-E4 rumors suggest it could be a compelling mix of old and new

The Fujifilm X-E4 looks likely to be next addition to Fuji's X-series lineup, given growing rumors that have now given us a possible taster of the camera's sensor and screen.

A new post from the reliable Fuji Rumors has suggested that the compact APS-C camera, which would succeed the Fujifilm X-E3 from 2017, will have the proven, reliable 26MP X-Trans sensor that's the foundation of its X-series stablemates, rather than a brand new sensor.

But the X-E4 will bring new features too, with a Fuji Rumors source revealing that it will no longer have a fixed screen. While a fixed display has been a staple of the camera's predecessors, it would be hugely out of keeping with today's cameras if the X-E4 retained a non-flipping display.

Even the compact Fujifilm X100V, considered one of the ultimate purist's cameras, squeezed in a new tilt screen for those who like to shoot from high or low angles, so this news suggests that the Fujifilm X-E4 will get something similar.

A tilting screen would also fit the character of the X-E4, which is one of the many discreet street photography cameras that Fujifilm does so well. Tilting screens allow photographers shoot in a less conspicuous way than those that demand you hold the camera up to your eye and shoot through the viewfinder, which can be helpful in landing more natural photos.

(Image credit: Future)

Small but mighty

So what other features might a Fujifilm X-E4 bring, beyond a tilting screen and that trusty 26MP APS-C sensor? So far, the only other clue to its specs is 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, which was included in the X-E4's likely registration with US regulators last week.

That's not particularly exciting, bu we can speculate about its other possible features by looking at some of Fujifilm's other recent releases. The big unknown is whether or not the X-E4's body has room for an in-body image stabilization system (IBIS).

We recently saw the pretty compact Fujifilm X-S10 arrive with an IBIS system, but that camera's body is over 2cm deeper than the current X-E3. So unless Fujifilm has managed to shrink its IBIS system further, it seems likely that the Fujifilm X-E4 would join the X100V in trading sensor-based stabilization for a more compact form factor.

A more likely feature for the X-E4 is weather-sealing. The Fujifilm X100V brought this to some degree, but was hamstrung by its fixed lens' moving parts – this means you have to add an adaptor ring and filter to the camera to make it fully resistant to rain showers. But because the X-E4 is compatible with Fujifilm's range of interchangeable lenses, there should be no issues turning it into a fully weatherproof setup, as long as you pair it with one of Fuji's 'WR' (weather resistant) lenses.

If the Fujifilm X-E4 adds all this to a new sensor, X-Processor 4 and some new film simulations, it could well repeat the X-E3's success and become a very popular compact, powerful camera for street and travel photography. But it looks like we'll have to wait until early 2021 to find out for sure.