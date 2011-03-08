Sapphire unveils its HD 6990 offering

The dual-GPU Sapphire HD 6990 has been officially announced, sporting AMD's latest and fastest graphics offering.

The Sapphire card boasts the world's fastest graphics chip, the AMD Radeon HD 6990, with 4GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 1250MHz.

"A key feature of this card is a switch selectable dual BIOS, which allows the user to chose a core clock speed of 830MHz for Performance or 880MHz for Extreme use," states Sapphire's release.

PowerTune

"AMD PowerTune – a dynamic power management feature first introduced on the HD 6970 - enables the HD 6990 to deliver maximum performance whilst operating within a power envelope of 375W (Performance) or 450W (Extreme)," it continues

"Dual 8-pin PCI Express power connectors are fitted to support the Extreme setting, and users are advised to ensure the system is fitted with an adequately rated power supply to support this mode."

The card also bring Eyefinity support with one DVI and four mini-DisplayPort outputs, and HD3D to boot.