Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is in development for Oculus Quest

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the classic Rockstar Games title Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Quest 2.

The project has been in development for some time, however it was only just announced at Facebook's Oculus Connect event held on October 28.

"I'm excited for gamers to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said during the presentation.

Unfortunately there's no release date yet, but one may potentially be given during the upcoming Oculus Games Showcase happening later next year.

