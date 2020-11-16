Grand Slam of Darts live stream 2020: how to watch every leg online from anywhere

For the first time in its 14-year history, the Grand Slam of Darts is being played outside Wolverhampton. Coventry's Ricoh Arena is this year's venue, and because of you-know-what it's being held behind closed doors. You can find out how to catch all the arrows action by follow our guide below, which explains how to get a 2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream all over the world.

2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream The 2020 Grand Slam of Darts is a 32-player tournament that's being held at Coventry's Ricoh Arena. The tournament runs from Monday, November 16 to Tuesday, November 24, and play starts no earlier than 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT each day. Full darts live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

While some things change, others do not. Gerwyn Price is the two-time defending champion, and the provocative Welshman is once again the favourite to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy.

The former rugby pro memorably won the Grand Slam for the first time in 2018, lifting the cup amid a chorus of boos after he'd spent much of the final winding up the crowd and his opponent Scot Anderson - himself under the spotlight for his role in fartgate a couple of days earlier - with over-exuberant celebrations and slow play.

Sadly, there won't be a gallery for the players to play to this time out, but it should still be a cracking spectacle, with world No. 1 Michael van Gerwen and world No. 2 Peter Wright also right up there in the mix, and expected to push Price all the way.

If you want to catch all the dart slinging action, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to watch a 2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream from anywhere today.

How to watch the Grand Slam of Darts from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a 2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Grand Slam of Darts live stream: How to watch online in the UK

In the UK, the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports, on the Sky Sports Arena channel. The afternoon sessions start at 1pm GMT and the evening sessions kick off at 7pm, but the final on November 24 starts at 6pm. If you don't have Sky and don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of everything Sky Sports has to offer, including Premier League football, F1 and the NFL. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your regular darts coverage, don't worry about geo-blocks by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action as if you were right at home.

How to get a 2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream in the US

If you're in the US and love watching the darts, sports streaming service DAZN has got you covered for the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts. Each afternoon session starts at 10am ET/7am PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 2pm ET/11am PT. A subscription costs $19.99 a month, but there's a 30-day FREE trial you can take advantage of, which means you can actually tune into the darts without paying a dime. As well as the darts, DAZN is adding more and more events to its roster, with big boxing matches being the jewel in its crown. Not in the US right now? As described above, by using a VPN you can relocate your IP to the US and tune in as if you were back home.

2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream: how to watch the darts online in Australia

Fox Sports is showing the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts Down Under, but you have to be up seriously late (or early) in order to tune in, with the afternoon sessions starting at midnight, and the evening sessions getting underway at 6am AEDT. If you don't have Fox or it's not available for you and you don't want to pay for a subscription, then over-the-top service Kayo Sports may suit you better. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. It's jam-packed with other sports, too, and offers a FREE 14-day trial. Away from Oz and still want to watch? It's worth giving one of the best VPNs a spin so you can tune in from wherever you are right now.

2020 Grand Slam of Darts live stream: how to watch darts in the Netherlands

Darts is big in the Netherlands, and three-time Grand Slam of Darts champ Michael van Gerwen enters this one as the world's top-ranked player. Subscription TV channel RTL 7 is broadcasting the action in the Netherlands, with the afternoon sessions starting at 2pm CET each day, and the evening sessions beginning at 8pm. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route described above.