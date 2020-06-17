Gran Turismo 7 will ‘benefit from almost every PS5 tech enhancement’ – here’s how

Gran Turismo 7 will take full advantage of the PS5’s exclusive features, Sony has promised.

The PS5 is packed with a bunch of unique technology, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller, a super-fast SSD, and 3D audio. With Gran Turismo 7 being a PS5 exclusive, Sony has said that it will “benefit from almost every single technological enhancement that we have in PlayStation 5."

Speaking to The Guardian, Sony executive vice-president Simon Rutter believes that Gran Turismo 7 will be a showcase for the console, and detailed exactly how its realistic racing game will wow players with the PS5’s new technology.

Feature rich

First of all, loading times will be seriously sped up thanks to the PS5’s SSD. “The loading times will be next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past,” said Rutter, which will come as a huge relief to many Gran Turismo fans, as load times have always been painfully long.

When it comes to 3D audio, Rutter promises an immersive experience. “Sitting in the cockpit, the 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognize the difference between that and the engine noise of a Maserati,” said Rutter.

But what about the DualSense controller? Well, it sounds like Gran Turismo 7 will have that covered too. “Driving the car using the DualSense controller, you’ll have a different feeling in your hands from the smooth undulating tarmac of a racetrack, compared to the gritty sensation on a gravel track,” said Rutter. “Pressing a soft accelerator will feel very different than pressing on a stiff brake pedal or gear paddle.”

Gear up

Gran Turismo 7 was revealed during Sony’s PS5 games reveal event, where we also got to see the console and its polarizing design in all its glory.

It sounds like exciting stuff, then, but we’re used to developers and executives wax lyrical about upcoming consoles. The features certainly give the PS5 a unique selling point over the Xbox Series X, but there's a chance they will be largely ignored by third-party developers, much like the DualShock 4’s touchpad. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see, but it certainly sounds like Gran Turismo 7 will do its best to maximize Sony’s vision of what its next-gen console can do.