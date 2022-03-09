Gotham Knights has a new release date - and it could mean things will get spooky

Audio player loading…

WB Games Montreal’s hotly-anticipated game Gotham Knights has at long last been given a release date.

Announced via Twitter , fans have just been informed that they’ll be taking to Gotham’s streets once again on October 25 this year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Given that it falls so close to Halloween (October 31) the release date could be a hint that fans are in store for a creepier, darker Batman story than we've played before. That's further supported by the sinister story trailer that Warner Bros. released during last year's DC FanDome.

In it, we got confirmation that the secret society The Court of Owls will be the title's primary antagonists. For those of you who aren't comics aficionados, the Court is a criminal organization made up of Gotham's elite and who control deadly assassins known as the Talons.

This seedy organization is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals so it sounds like Batman's allies will have their work cut out for them - especially as they'll have to deal with the Court of Owls without their mentor.

That's right, if The Batman has you longing to take on the role of the Dark Knight for yourself then you may be a little disappointed as Bruce Wayne actually dies ahead of this game's main story.

Instead, players will don the masks of Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Robin (Tim Drake), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), and Red Hood (Jason Todd), all of whom are now responsible for keeping Gotham safe.

These fledgling heroes will have to develop their skills on the fly if they want to have a chance to take on the new threats facing Gotham - and we can't wait to face these villains alongside them.

And thankfully, we now know we don't have too much longer to wait.