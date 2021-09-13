Google Pixel 6 Pro benchmark reveals chipset and RAM details

With the iPhone 13 almost upon us there’s not much else going on in phone land, but that hasn’t stopped the Google Pixel 6 Pro popping up on a benchmark, revealing some of the likely specs in the process.

A Geekbench listing for the phone (spotted by GSMArena) mentions 12GB of RAM – a figure that we’ve heard rumored before. It also (unsurprisingly) mentions Android 12, and provides more details on the Tensor chipset that we know the phone has.

According to this benchmark, it’s an octa-core chipset with two cores running at 2.80GHz, two at 2.25GHz, and four at 1.80GHz. Those final four should be beneficial for tasks where lots of power isn’t essential.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Finally, the benchmark includes a single-core score of 414 and a multi-core result of 2,074. Those results are more mid-range than high-end, but still higher than the 1,617 multi-core score we recorded in our Google Pixel 5 review.

And this is a pre-release benchmark, so there’s every chance that the Pixel 6 Pro will score higher when using final software and hardware too. That said, we’d also take this listing with a pinch of salt, given that the Google Pixel 6 range hasn’t been announced yet.

The Pixel 5 isn't a top-end phone and the Pixel 6 Pro might not be either (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: the Pixel 6 Pro might not be a powerhouse

While the Google Pixel 6 Pro might achieve higher benchmark scores once it’s launched, there’s a good chance that it won’t be a match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 (let alone the iPhone 13).

It remains to be seen how well the Tensor chipset at its heart will perform, but some reports suggest this sits slightly below the top Android alternatives in terms of power - though other sources disagree, suggesting this is a top-end option.

Given that Google was happy to stick with a mid-range chipset in the Pixel 5 though, it's believable that the Tensor chipset might itself not quite be cutting-edge, and could mean this is another phone that sits below the very best in terms of sheer power, despite the Pro in its name.