Google Pixel 4a release date ‘confirmed’ by leaker

The Google Pixel 4a is almost certainly landing soon – and according to the latest leak it’s “100%” landing on August 3, which is just a week away at the time of writing.

That date comes from Jon Prosser, a leaker with a solid track record. It’s a date he’d previously put forward as likely, but now he’s doubling down, and claiming to be certain that this date is right.

While we would take this with a pinch of salt for now, Prosser's confidence, coupled with the fact that the date is imminent, and that we’re expecting to see the Pixel 4a soon anyway, all suggests there’s a high chance he's correct.

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a! The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day! Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%. Only question is... Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZIJuly 26, 2020

In any case though, the bigger question – as Prosser notes – might be how many people still care. After all, the iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus Nord, and Moto G 5G Plus have all landed already, and are all serious competition for the Pixel 4a – and then there's fact that the Google Pixel 5 range is probably not far off.

Still, there could be plenty to like about the Google Pixel 4a. It’s rumored to have an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G support, 6GB of RAM, a 12.2MP main camera similar to the one on the Pixel 4, and a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen with a punch-hole selfie camera.

All that, coupled with a mid-range price and the guarantee of speedy Android updates that you get with Pixel hardware, could mean the Pixel 4a is still able to carve out a niche for itself.

Of course, nothing is certain just yet, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the Pixel 4a news, including full coverage of the launch – whenever that happens.

Via Phone Arena