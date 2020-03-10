Google Pixel 4a hands-on video details design and specs of unreleased phone

The Google Pixel 4a is coming soon – that's not been confirmed, but it's looking very likely, especially given a video review of it was just posted online.

This video comes from a small Spanish-language YouTube channel called TecnoLike Plus, which posted a video reviewing Google's expected (yet unannounced) new smartphone. The video is in Spanish, but Google's translated captions are fine for understanding it.

The video has a few red flags, which we'll get to, but the hands-on segments match up with previous hands-on pictures we've seen. We'll break down why we're finding the video dubious later on.

Assuming the video is correct, the Google Pixel 4a has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper. Inside there's a Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is reasonable for a mid-range phone (as this likely will be), but a rather small 3,080mAh battery.

There's a 5.81-inch screen with FHD resolution. Finally, there's set to be 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

What's up with the video?

There are a few weird parts of the video – the narration and hands-on segments are entirely separate, with the latter shot in a different aspect ratio and noticeably sped up.

This makes it seem like the phone footage was actually obtained from another source, a fact possibly backed up by the narration which is roughly translated to "we have been able to get videos to show [the phones]", implying the video is from another source (if the translation is accurate).

Perhaps the video title 'Pixel 4a review' is a slight misnomer then, but the footage of the phone actually looks legitimate anyway, so it could still be a device leak. Since most of the information is shown in that footage, not the narration, the information is likely accurate too.

We can't be sure though, at least until the Google Pixel 4a has been officially announced. But that's likely to happen soon, as the Google Pixel 3a was announced in mid-2019, so we'd expect its successor in mid-2020.

TechRadar will cover the announcement when it happens, but before that we'll bring you analysis of all the notable leaks and rumors.

Via 9to5Google